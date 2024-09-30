Open in App
    • IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

    Goals, saves and PKs: Vote for IndyStar girls soccer players of the week (Sept. 23-28)

    By Brian Haenchen, Indianapolis Star,

    2 days ago

    IndyStar will be recognizing the top girls soccer players in Indiana with our players of the week poll.

    Scroll to the bottom of the article to vote . Voting is open until noon Friday.

    Congratulations to Lapel's Leila Wilson on being voted Player of the Week for Sept. 16-21 ! The sophomore put together another monster week, totaling 13 goals and three assists across three blowout wins. She had five goals vs. Scecina, four plus two assists vs. Western and four and another assist vs. Muncie Central.

    Here were the top performers from the past week.

    Olivia Cebalo, Carmel

    Cebalo scored once in a 3-0 win over Plainfield and twice in a 3-1 triumph over Zionsville, with her second tally coming in the final seconds to ice the win. The senior has 15 goals and five assists this season, leading the Hounds to a 10-3-2 record entering Monday’s finale at Westfield.

    Laniah Davis, Marquette Catholic

    Davis led the Blazers to a 2-1 win over Kouts with a pair of first-half tallies. She scored again in a 5-2 loss to Griffith. MQT is 8-3-2 entering the final week of the regular season.

    Jilly Higgins, Castle

    Higgins scored and assisted on three goals, helping the Knights to a 4-0 win over Evansville Reitz. The senior forward has 14 goals and 12 assists on the season.

    Lauren Hopper, Center Grove

    The senior midfielder helped secure a scoreless draw vs. Guerin Catholic, then scored a goal and tacked on a couple assists over the weekend at the Trojan Classic. Center Grove is 9-3-2 with the regular-season finale slated for Wednesday at Brebeuf Jesuit.

    Audrey Lang, Hamilton Heights

    Lang allowed only one goal and recorded seven saves, then stopped all but one of the penalty kicks she faced in a 1-1 (3-1) win over Benton Central in the Hoosier Conference championship game. She also made 11 saves in a peanlty kick loss to Lafayette Central Catholic (0-0 final) and shut out Twin Lakes (one save).

    Sophia Lewis, Roncalli

    The senior netted a hat trick and added an assist in a 9-0 win over Perry Meridian, then accounted for one of the team’s two goals in a 2-1 win over Lawrence North. Lewis also aided a 1-0 shutout of Franklin Central in the Marion County semifinal Saturday.

    Atley Pittman, Noblesville

    The senior scored the go-ahead goal then put the win away with her third tally of the season, lifting the Millers to a 3-1 win over Carmel on senior night. Pittman also played 59 minutes Saturday vs. Penn, a 2-0 win. Noblesville is 11-0-2 with its regular-season finale scheduled for Wednesday vs. Franklin Central.

    Rhyley Rogers, Franklin Central

    The freshman scored thrice in a 9-0 win over Beech Grove and twice in a 4-0 win over Pike. She and the Flashes maintained a 0-0 stalemate with Roncalli until late in the second half of Saturday’s Marion County semifinal.

    Blair Satterfield, Hamilton Southeastern

    The junior defender scored the equalizer late in the second half, securing the Royals a 1-1 draw with Zionsville. She also tallied an assist in a 6-0 win over Pendleton Heights. Hamilton Southeastern is 12-0-3 with the regular-season finale slated for Wednesday vs. Mt. Vernon.

    Reese Sochacki, Bishop Chatard

    Have a week, Reese Sochacki. The senior forward scored twice in a 3-1 win over Fishers, then totaled seven goals over her next two games — both Chatard routs. The Trojans are 9-5 entering the City semifinals vs. Heritage Christian.

    Emory Smith, Bethesda Christian

    Smith had herself a casual 12-goal week, setting the school single-season record with 38 goals. She also registered four assists. Smith is already the school’s all-time leading scorer with 71 career goals.

    Tylar Whitaker, New Palestine

    Whitaker accounted for all three of the Dragons’ goals in a 3-2 win over Plainfield on Saturday. She also accounted for the team’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Pendleton Heights. Whitaker has 21 goals and nine assists this season.

    Who is IndyStar girls soccer Player of the Week for Sept. 23-28?

    Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .

    This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Goals, saves and PKs: Vote for IndyStar girls soccer players of the week (Sept. 23-28)

