Five questions for the Pacers as they enter camp ready to run it back

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers approached this offseason in a way that would seem to minimize training camp drama.

They not only maintained the core of the roster that reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014, they locked up many of their key cogs to long-term contracts. Power forwards Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin both signed new four-year contracts after their deals expired and point guards Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell signed extensions. The Pacers return their whole starting lineup and a seemingly ready-made second unit that includes their four top subs from last year's playoffs and their fourth-leading scorer in 2023-24. They could easily begin the season with a rotation almost identical to the one they had at the end of last season.

Still, there are storylines as camp formally opens Monday with Pacers media day. There aren't as many evident position battles as there were heading into last season when seemingly everything was up for grabs, but there are some and, more to the point, there are young players desperate to make an impression to make a case for more minutes.

The biggest questions facing the Pacers are the ones that will come once they start playing games and try to prove they still belong among the Eastern Conferences top contenders to dethrone the reigning NBA champion Celtics. Still, here are five of the most interesting they face between now and their season opener against the Pistons in Detroit on Oct. 23.

How do the Pacers keep camp edgey?

The lack of evident drama coming into training camp can be a storyline in itself.

In the big picture, the continuity the Pacers bring into this season should be critical for their growth. Siakam, acquired in January, enters camp with a much better idea of how he fits in the Pacers system and fellow All-Star Tyrese Haliburton enters with a much better idea of how to use Siakam. The team settled on a rotation that worked at the end of last season, starting Nembhard and gritty wing Aaron Nesmith at shooting guard and small forward respectively alongside Haliburton at point, Siakam at power forward and center Myles Turner to make sure they had their two top perimeter defenders in the lineup with their best three scorers.

Moving Nembhard from the backup point guard role to the starting lineup also assured regular nightly minutes for McConnell, who scored more points and dished out more assists than any bench player in the NBA playoffs. Toppin, rookie guard Ben Sheppard and third-year center Isaiah Jackson also made key contributions in the postseason and there's an opening in that second unit for 2022-23 first-team All-Rookie pick Bennedict Mathurin to easily fit in.

Still, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle isn't the sort to allow players to believe they have anything locked up when camp begins, so even if he likes the combinations he created in the spring he'll still want everyone to operate like they're playing for their jobs. How the Pacers respond to that might determine just how much they get out of the preseason.

"Coach Carlisle would tell you training camp is a big part of guys establishing their place on the team," general manager Chad Buchanan said. "It's your opportunity to show where you're at as a player, what you're willing to do to help the team. If you put in the time to improve yourself and grow and develop, it's gonna show. If you didn't, it's gonna show as well. I don't think our coaches want training camp to just be a walk-through type of go-through-the-motions. This is going to be a competitive camp. We've communicated to all of our guys, especially our young guys that want more of an opportunity, go prove it. This is your opportunity in camp. Go compete."

What has Bennedict Mathurin learned?

Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers highest-draft selection since Rik Smits was taken in 1988, the first Pacer to make first-team All-Rookie since Smits in 1989 and the third-leading rookie scorer in Pacers history, went into last season considered one of the most important pieces of the Pacers' rebuild. However, when they were in the midst of their first run to the Eastern Conference finals since 2014, Mathurin was watching on the sidelines with a torn right labrum suffered in early March that cost him the rest of the season.

The Pacers are hopeful, though, that the time Mathurin spent watching Indiana succeed without him might be what turns him into the player they need him to be. As talented as he is as a scorer, Mathurin's tendency to play one-on-one isolation basketball can slow down the Pacers' hyperkinetic offense, which led the NBA in scoring and assists last season. Watching from the sidelines -- the Pacers hope and believe -- gave him a better sense of how valuable he can be if he makes quicker decisions and keep the ball moving.

Camp will provide Mathurin an opportunity to show how he can apply those lessons. He made some progress prior to the injury last season. Even though his scoring numbers fell from 16.7 points per game as a rookie to 14.5 in his second year, all of his efficiency numbers improved as he shot 44.6% from the floor, 37.4% from 3-point range and posted an effective field goal percentage of .507, significant improvements in all three of those categories. It still won't be easy for him to win a starting job with top defenders Nembhard and Nesmith back to man the spots at the 2 and the 3, but Mathurin could end up being one of the most dynamic bench scorers in the NBA.

Where does Jarace Walker fit in?

The return of all of the Pacers' playoff rotation means there's still not an open spot for last year's lottery pick Jarace Walker, who appeared in just 33 games and played just 340 total minutes last year, most of them in games that were already decided.

Still, the Pacers have indicated on a number of occasions that they still have high hopes for Walker, who they took No. 8 overall in the 2023 draft. They made a point to get him extensive work in the G League with the Mad Ants last season and in this year's NBA Summer League, they made sure he had as many opportunities as possible with the ball in his hand. The 6-8, 240-pound Walker actually played point guard as a sophomore at IMG Academy in Florida and he's an exceptional ball-handler and passer for his size. His jump shot made drastic improvement last season and the Pacers believe he has as much of a chance of making an impact at small forward as power forward where he was drafted.

That being said, the Pacers took him No. 8 because they believe in his defensive potential, and they're still hoping that he can turn that into real impact. Early last season he got caught gambling for steals to often and even in Summer League he was too often defending more with his hands than his feet. His size and length should allow him to effectively shut down scorers at a number of positions but he needs to show more discipline. If he does, he might be able to take the minutes that his fellow rookie Ben Sheppard took last year.

"He's effective with the ball in his hands," Buchanan said. "He can pass, handle, solid shooting last year developed. But on the defensive side of the ball is where he can have the most impact. His ability to guard multiple spots, his size, his ability to move his feet, his ability to block shots, his ability to rebound, his ability to take the ball off the glass and go with it, kinda like Pascal does, those are things our team needs, but we need to see it on a more consistent basis."

Who will be the backup center?

After spending the past two years locked in a constant battle with Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson took over the job as the Pacers' backup center in the playoffs and gave the Pacers necessary athleticism, shot blocking and rebounding especially against the Knicks and Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals and finals. Rather than spend another year locked in the same battle, opted out of the final year of his contract and left for the Chicago Bulls.

So Jackson enters this preseason camp with the advantage of experience and continuity with this team, but the Pacers did sign a third center who at least has the talent to give Jackson a battle. James Wiseman hasn't met expectations after going No. 2 overall to the Warriors in the 2019 draft. After a strong rookie season with Golden State, he missed his second year with a knee injury, failed to earn a rotation spot in 2022-23 and then left for the Pistons. Despite ample playing opportunity, his impact on the NBA's worst team was modest at best as he averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds last season.

Still, the 7-foot, 240-pound Wiseman still has lots of athletic potential and he can score around the rim, making 61.3% of his shots last season. He'll enter this season with lower expectations than he's ever had, and that low-pressure environment might help the Pacers get the most out of him.

Who gets the last spot?

Buchanan noted that one reason camp could be competitive is that there are players vying for roster spots, and there are in fact two big wings fighting to have the last remaining spot on the team.

Along with the 10 returning rotation players, Walker and Wiseman, the Pacers signed rookie second-round draft pick Johnny Furphy to a multi-year deal so his spot is secure. Veteran James Johnson Jr. will also return in his role to provide guidance, moral support, and the reputation of being the guy the rest of the NBA is most afraid of ending up in a fight with. They have three players signed to two-way contracts with guard Quenton Jackson returning and second-round picks Enrique Freeman and Tristen Newton joining the squad and they have several other players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts including former Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga, but those players are likely to spend a day in training camp before spending the rest of their seasons with the Mad Ants.

Forwards Kendall Brown and Cole Swider, however, will be battling to make the team. Brown had his two-way contract converted to a a full-time NBA deal in the second half of last season, but it isn't guaranteed for this year and his struggles in NBA Summer League made his position vulnerable. He committed 12 turnovers in five games and shot just 41.5% from the floor and made just two of 10 3-point attempts. The Pacers signed Cole Swider, who played his college ball at Villanova and Syracuse, to provide a challenge. Swider played with the Heat in the summer and averaged a combined 13.5 points per game on 47.8% shooting and 49.1% 3-point shooting in the Las Vegas and Sacramento summer circuits. The 6-8, 220-pound Swider doesn't have quite as much length and bounce as Brown does, but might be a more solid scoring option.

Whoever makes the squad will have have a very hard time finding minutes with so much of the Pacers' rotation either set or close to it, but it might still be the most dramatic decision facing the Pacers in camp.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Five questions for the Pacers as they enter camp ready to run it back