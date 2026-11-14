Itâ s been more than a week since the midterms, and US president Donald Trumpâ s White House has once again pushed a policy via its X/Twitter account which has sparked controversy and left Americans wondering where the 80-year-oldâ s priorities lie.

On November 7, just four days after the Republican Party suffered a humiliating defeat in the midterms, the White House was mocked after it tweeted that â it is the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male & femaleâ .

Now, itâ s followed that up with a post on Friday in which it said: â English is the official language of the United States.â

Shared on the same day that the Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop on planes for several hours â and for the second time since 9/11 â one user responded: â Hey can you get the airplanes to workâ :

A similar point was made by political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen, who tweeted: â Writing this in English: why is every plane in America downed right now? Why canâ t you perform the most basic functions of a government?â :

The God parody account said: â Maybe this will prod Trump to learn itâ :

Another parody account, this time for Larry the Cat, made a similar remark:

Journalist and writer Dave Itzkoff wrote sarcastically: â Oh, good, that ought to solve itâ :

And political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz asked: â Will this lower the cost of gas and groceries?â :

Awkward.

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