Doja Cat changes one of her most iconic song lyrics after Texas turns blue in midterms

Doja Cat has celebrated the Democrats' midterm election success by tweaking a lyric to one of her most popular songs at one of her live shows.

The singer took to the stage in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday (4 November) following the results, which saw the state being referred to as "Blexas" due to James Talarico becoming the first Democrat to win a Texas Senate seat since 1988, and Gina Hinojosa defeating three-term governor Greg Abbott to become the stateâ s first Latina governor.

Across the US, voters have elected in Democrats in what has been described as a "blue wave" and "blue tsunami."

alt="Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen's Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)"

Like many Americans, Doja was clearly happy with this election news as she made a notable reference to hit when performing her hit 'Paint the Town Red,' changing the lyric to 'blue.'

â B***, I said what I said / Iâ d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I donâ t care, I paint the town blue!â she rapped, which sparked cheers from the audience.

The stage lighting was also blue, with Doja also sporting a blue outfit, making the message loud and clear.

On social media, viewers have been praising Doja for meeting the historic moment.

One person said, "And thatâ s how you read the room."

"Weâ re reaching random levels of wokeness again. weâ re so back," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "This is soooo iconic of her."









"This is already iconic. Texas really having their NY Knicks Finals moment," a fourth person commented.









A fifth person reacted, "She really said paint the town ... BLUE!"

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