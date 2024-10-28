Open in App
    Taylor Swift once called Diddy 'her dream prom date' in resurfaced clip

    By Becca Monaghan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xuydR_0wP7LPri00

    A 2011 clip of Taylor Swift listing Sean ' Diddy ' Combs as her ideal prom date has resurfaced online.

    Swift, who was 21 at the time, appeared on the talk show Rachael Ray where she played along with a game called 'Swift Decision'.

    The star was asked a string of questions including which celebrity she'd most like to borrow their wardrobe, who she'd go skydiving with and who she would take to prom.

    Faced with a table filled with celebrity cut-out cards, Swift said she'd ideally go to prom with "fun group" to which host Ray responded: "Oh, you're going on a freaky prom date."

    Swift held up the faces of Diddy, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Justin Timberlake .

    Ray exclaimed: "No way! Check that out! That's a group! Now, why, why that spectacular array of people?"

    Swift gave individual reasonings to each of her choices. When she got to Diddy, she innocently said: "Diddy's really always been very nice to me."

    "He's a gentleman, isn't he? He's a lovely gentleman," Ray responded, to which Swift added: "I really - he would be fun to be in the prom group."

    She also called Katy Perry "crazy fun and spontaneous," JLo a "good dancer". She also said "Sheryl's really down to earth" and "Justin's really funny".

    - YouTube youtu.be


    It comes after Diddy's arrest last month with over 130 lawsuits against him.

    Diddy has denied all the accusations against him.

    In a statement shared with Indy100 , Diddy's attorney said about the new wave of lawsuits from attorney Tony Buzbee: "The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number.

    "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.

    "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

