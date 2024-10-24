Open in App
    Search suspended for passenger who fell from Taylor Swift-themed cruise

    By Ellie Abraham,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lw2qo_0wJvZC7s00

    A search was launched after a passenger fell overboard on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise.

    For fans of the singer, getting the opportunity to holiday with other Swifties is the stuff of dreams. But, a Taylor Swift-themed cruise sailing in the Caribbean experienced tragedy after a 66-year-old woman fell overboard.

    According to People , the U.S. Coast Guard said the incident occurred on the “Allure of the Seas” cruise ship that was sailing in the Bahamas, operated in collaboration with Royal Caribbean and not affiliated with Swift herself.

    The woman is reported to have gone overboard 17 miles north of Nassau at around 9.40 pm on Tuesday 22 October.

    A search mission was launched to find the unnamed passenger, with rescue crews from the Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force involved.

    The Coast Guard explained it had also diverted aeroplane and helicopter crews from Air Station Miami to assist in the search efforts.

    On Wednesday afternoon (23 October), an announcement came that the search for the missing woman was suspended.

    Hundreds of her fans boarded the vessel on Monday (21 October) in Miami as part of a fan-led group titled “In My Cruise Era”.

    According to NBC News , activities as part of the cruise included a “Taylor Trivia” quiz, friendship bracelet swapping and “Nightly eras outfit themes”.

    A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said the search and rescue operation was launched immediately, and they were working with the help of local authorities.

    “We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time," the spokesperson said in a statement. “To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

