GTA 6: Live updates as gamer 'camps' outside Rockstar Games offices

It's now officially under a year until the release window of GTA 6 and hype for the game is as high as it ever has been.

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two recently confirmed in an annual report that GTA 6 is currently on track to release in Autumn 2025.

The studio dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from Rockstar about it since.



GTA 6 has been at the centre of a number of huge leaks including the 90+ videos of early development footage that were posted in 2022 and the trailer getting leaked on social media shortly before it was due to drop.

Rockstar recently hinted it could be starting its marketing campaign for the game soon as it is on the lookout for a "Screenshot Capture Artist" to "capture footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns and in game".

And a number of story details have been 'confirmed ' as legit.

October 21, 16:50

Redditor Far_Astronaut_4795 has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit the "hype for GTA 6 is absurd".

The user said: "The trailer has over 214 million views. Even trailers for big games like Ghost of Tsushima and Black Myth: Wukong don't even have 10 million views and these games sell very well. Wukong has already surpassed 20 million copies sold."

In the comments, Substantial_Zone_769 said: " GTA 5 was the biggest MEDIA release ever. Not a single piece of media (this includes movies and music) before nor since has achieved the same numbers upon release. It made over $800million in actual profit in under 24 hours. Given it cost $265million to make, over $1billion was spent by consumers in less than 24 hours. Think of the biggest movie you can to release since 2013, GTA 5 performed better. Given that gaming has become even more popular since 2013, there's no reason to believe that GTA 6 won't break that record."

One user said: " GTA 6 is going to be the biggest media event in the history of the world. I'm not even exaggerating."

daeymula said: "Big. Gigantic. Ginormous."

October 21, 15:31

A viral Tweet has resurfaced on Reddit asking: "What'll be the first sentence spoken in GTA 6 ?"

Wuu-N, who reposted it in the GTA 6 Subreddit, said: "Lucia... Do you know why you're here?"

And others have been giving their thoughts with a number of them rather tongue-in-cheek.

LtHokum said: "Why did I move here? Guess it was the weather."

Substantial-Junkpost said: "War... War Never Changes."

Delicious-Deer1628 said: "Ah, s**t, here we go again."

October 21, 14:34

It's a quintessential part of the Grand Theft Auto series that when a character gets 'wasted', they respawn and walk out of a hospital with a hit to the wallet for medical bills.

Redditor deep_fried_cheese hopes the feature is abandoned in GTA 6 though.

In a viral Reddit post, the user said: "The game should go for a more realistic approach like many people want. Similar to RDR2 when you die, you should just respawn overlooking scenery or something instead of pretending a hospital healed you from hitting the ground from a 2,000ft fall. And it would actually benefit gameplay too."

But others seem to disagree.

Far_Astronaut_4795 said: "I don't know why but I love the hospital respawn thing. This is so GTA ."

One user said: "Rockstar has been going all in on immersion so I can't see them doing this but who knows. What they should do instead is let us explore the interiors of hospitals again."

holdmymusic said: "This is a GTA tradition. Their games have been getting more immersive with each installment so I expect to respawn inside of a hospital instead of outside."

October 21, 12:54

Redditor Saukko505 said the GTA 6 Mapping Community has made a "new mind blowing discovery".

The Mapping Community is a group of people who are piecing together what the map of Leonida will look like in GTA 6 based on information, leaks and heavy speculation.

Saukko505 posted a screenshot of the aerial scene of Gator Keys with a circle highlighting a small building spotted alongside a picture of what it looks like in real life, showing just how ridiculously detailed GTA 6 looks set to be.

And others in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been sharing their thoughts on the find.

Pure-Negotiation8019 said: "This trailer still shocks me nearly a year later."

Agent_S721 said: "Every inch of this game will be discovered."

mstrwrldwde said: "I'm from LA so it was nice catching all these little things in GTA 5 . Crazy how attentive to detail Rockstar is."

October 21, 11:15

A gamer has 'camped' outside Rockstar Games offices to try and catch a glimpse of GTA 6 in development

A Reddit post claims a gamer has "camped" outside Rockstar Games' offices to catch a glimpse of GTA 6 in production.

Rockstar North is primarily developing the highly-anticipated title and its offices are based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A Tweet was posted of a five-second video alongside a picture of the Rockstar name with a clock underneath it with the caption: "@RockstarGames y'all need better blinds."

The Tweet itself has since been deleted but not before it has circulated on social media.

It was posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and social media users have been reacting to it.

WentzToWawa said: "Mike York said people did this when he was working on GTA 5 during his time with Rockstar."

Capable_Region_1611 said: "Imagine being a company and having millions of people just BEGGING you to take their money, what a f***ing game lol, imagine the people working on it, knowing it's gonna be the most sold game in history."

AhabSnake85 said: "Bunch of idiots. The easiest way to deal with a game release far off is to just ignore it and focus playing other games."

panchojo24 said: "Weird behaviour and funny thing as well is they showed nothing of importance."

qwtd said: "Bro gonna get a pic of Sam Houser taking a s**t before he sees anything about GTA 6 ."

October 18, 13:57

Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been debating how much they'd be willing to pay for the game and "not complain much".

And the comments with the most upvotes have a similar figure in mind.

CollinKree said: "The base game will be $70. A deluxe edition will be around $90-$95. An ultimate edition will be around $110-$115. A collectors edition probably around $180."

Armascout said: "I hate that the new standard is $70 but frankly I would pay that."

Sudden_Mind279 said: "70 dollars."

October 17, 18:39

Surprise surprise, no update on GTA 6 during the Xbox Partner Preview stream.

A load more new games and DLC was announced for Xbox and PC though, details of which can be found on our live blog here .

October 17, 13:31

Redditor PrestigiousStuff6173 has shared what they've described as a "fun fact" about the GTA 6 trailer in the game's Subreddit.

The user said: " GTA 6 trailer has more views than Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox's most watched videos combined."

Accompanying this are screenshots of the GTA 6 trailer with 214m views on YouTube compared to a Super Mario Odyssey trailer with 57m views, Spider-Man E3 gameplay with 89m views and a Minecraft update trailer with 40m views, which all added together makes 186m.

brendodido said: "You love to see a small underdog developer like Rockstar succeed like this."

SplitOutside9081 said: "My question is, how many are rewatch views?"

SwiftBronzeCX said: "From those people going through counting every blade of grass and window frame by frame."

October 16, 14:55

Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing on a new post if it's likely there'll be any update on the game around the timing of Take-Two's next earnings call on November 6, or this year at all.

Every-Examination720 said: "I don't think we're getting anything from the earnings call. Hope I'm proved wrong."

Moistycake said: "We have to get some kind of update before the year ends. So at most we have two more months to wait... Hopefully."

KrizRPG said: "At this point even the execs are anxiously awaiting GTA 6 news."

@gtaleaks2 @community JUST LEAKED GTA 6 😱 #gta #gta6 #gta6leakedfootage #gtaleak

October 15, 11:15

A video showing what's claimed to be leaked footage of GTA 6 is doing the rounds on TikTok but it's been quickly debunked by ComicBook.com .

It shows what appears to be the streets around a scene featured in the trailer but details have been spotted suggesting everything might not be what it seems.

The article said: "First of all, there is what is supposed to be an Amazon delivery van. Of course, there would never be actual replica of an Amazon delivery van in the game due to various legal and licensing issues, however, it wouldn't be beyond Rockstar Games to parody it.

"More damning than this, those with a trained-eye can spot the Unreal Engine 5 assets in the footage, including the UE5 WorldGridMaterial inside the car. GTA 6 is not being made in Unreal Engine 5 but Rockstar Games' own RAGE engine."

October 14, 11:50

A 'leak' suggesting there will be co-op gameplay in GTA 6 has resurfaced

An old Reddit post claiming there is "potential co-op gameplay" based on the huge GTA 6 leaks from 2022 has resurfaced.

Tobbelobben30 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "As I delved into the leaks, I stumbled upon what appears to be a 'Player Action Manager' that showcases various in-game actions available to players."

Some of the actions spotted were 'Downed Self Revive', 'Downed Self Suicide', 'Buddy Comms' and 'Buddy Ping'.

"The presence of 'Downed Self Revive' and 'Downed Self Suicide' actions suggests that a character can be downed in some way," the user continued.

"The idea of a downed state, or self-reviving, hints at the possibility of co-operative gameplay. 'Downed Self Suicide' could be a quick way for a player to die while downed, in situations where the other player isn't nearby to save them, something I don't see why a single player only game would have."

Tobbelobben30 said the buddy actions would make much more sense in a co-op mode.

"What further strengthens my belief in the possibility of co-op gameplay in GTA 6 are other leaked clips, such as the one featuring Jason walking in the nightclub," the user said.

"It appears that Lucia might be controlled by another Rockstar employee, potentially testing the co-op functionality, as her movement doesn't quite resemble AI behavior."

This is speculation at this time with nothing yet confirmed by Rockstar.

October 11, 16:05

X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has shared 10 more "details you missed in the GTA 6 trailer".

These are:

Variety of objects: folded umbrellas, blown over umbrellas, inflatable float and multiple surfboards, which could mean surfing will be a new activity in the game

Reference to Franklin's dog Chop from GTA 5

Reflective side mirrors, interior car physics and new animation

Highest point in all of Florida (WTVY Tower) will be featured in the game. It's 1,901ft (579 m)

Parody of PETA called POACH which refers to "Protection of Animals and Controlled Hunting"



Rudi is the first confirmed deceased character in the game

Mexican wrestling reference "Lucha Libre" and the ability to wrestle is teased

Fictional version of Apple Pay will be featured, with smartphones being a main focus in the game

Call of Duty 's parody that was featured in GTA 5 , Righteous Slaughter 7 , returns with a new sequel called Blood Ops referencing Black Ops

Realistic sand simulation that dynamically interacts with the objects

October 11, 10:54

Obbe Vermeij has also said "the Series S is a headache for devs" in regards to GTA 6 .

Responding to a question of how much of a "problem" the console will be to his original post, Vermeij said: "There's quite a performance gap between the Series S and the PS5 Pro.

"In an ideal world 6 would run at 30fps on S, X and PS5 and 60 on the Pro. The Series S is a headache for devs for sure."

October 11, 09:47

Responding to comments on his resurfaced Tweet, Obbe Vermeij replied to one from a PC gamer.

In reference to a potential delay of GTA 6 , @BillNye886566 said: "If it releases in 2025 or 2026, it makes no difference because I have a PC."

Vermeij replied: "2027 for you I'm afraid."

At present, GTA 6 will only release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - it's heavily expected to release on PC at some point beyond the initial release, as is usually the case, but this has not yet been confirmed.

October 11, 09:13

A Tweet has resurfaced from a former Rockstar Games developer warning GTA 6 could be delayed as the studio does not have any competition and will want to get it "100 per cent".

Obbe Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City , San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009.

" GTA 6 will sell for 10+ years and there is no competition to worry about," he said.

"They are not going to release the game until they're 100 per cent happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer. I have no inside info. Didn't talk to anyone."

October 10, 12:30

Prominent GTA 6 and Rockstar Games poster on X / Twitter @GameRollGTA says "all we can do is hope for the best" when it comes to a potential announcement ahead of Take-Two's next earnings call.

Rockstar's parent company will hold its next call on November 6.

Just ahead of the earnings call for the same quarter last year, Rockstar announced on social media it would be releasing the first trailer for GTA 6 and there is "hope" for some sort of GTA 6 update ahead of the upcoming one.

It's currently the longest gap between Rockstar dropping a trailer for a game and giving fans an update in the studio's history.

October 10, 10:56

X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown has shared 10 "details you missed in the GTA 6 trailer" along with screenshots highlighting this in a thread.

These are:

Monster truck doing a stunt jump at the mud club

There's a railroad barrier which confirms the metro system that was first seen in the leaked footage

Highly advanced clothes deformation physics

NPC filling his car at the gas station, which could be a hint that cars will require gas in the game

There are coils of extra lines on power poles, which showcases Rockstar's insane attention to detail

Accessible parking bay for NPCs with disabilities

Leonida man is watering his garden despite the fact that it's raining

Damage deformation seen on Jason and Lucia's car similar to GTA 4

Leaf particles are affected by the air flow created by the car passing

NPCs have their beach gear in balconies to dry them off

October 10, 09:21

Social media users have been reacting to the latest Take-Two earnings call date in the GTA 6 Subreddit.

SplitOutside9081 said: "I hope to hear ' GTA 6 is on track for fall 2025 release date'. We could also get a Tweet from Rockstar Games like last year announcing a trailer date. It could happen anywhere on the week of and before November 6."

Picklepucks said: "I bet Take-Two wishes their staff got as pumped for earnings calls as fans of one of their games."

Leader-Artistic said: "I am gonna guess first weeks of December though, roughly one year after the first trailer."

Erusor said: "A lot of us speculated about 5th November as trailer 1 release date and no way we will fall in this trap again 😩"

WentzToWawa said: "As long as it's still on track for Autumn '25 I'm cool with waiting a bit more for another trailer or screenshots."

October 10, 08:15

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the date of its next earnings call.

The company hosts these quarterly to share updates about the organisation and its different studios to drive interest and investment.

Usually included as part of this is some sort of update about Rockstar and what it's working on.

The next Take-Two earnings call will take place on November 6 at 9.30pm GMT.

October 09, 14:55

A popular GTA 6 account that regularly posts on X/Twitter has boasted that leaks it previously shared about story details and features of the upcoming game have been "confirmed".

@GTAVI_Countdown, which has more than 183,000 followers at the time of writing, shares news, rumours, speculation and leaks on GTA 6 and Rockstar Games.

In September, the account reposted details from YouTuber LegacyKillaHD about rumours of what to expect from the story mode in GTA 6 along with some gameplay features.

And @GTAVI_Countdown claims these leaks have "been pretty much confirmed as we just received a DMCA takedown from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two".

Read the full story here .

October 09, 13:22

Rockstar Games has given Red Dead Redemption fans a huge update with the PC version of the game and its expansion, Undead Nightmare , coming to the platform on October 29.

It's something PC and RDR fans have wanted for a very long time, ever since the game first released back in 2010 so they can play it on PC for the first time or have an excuse to jump back into it.

But there are some GTA 6 fans who think Rockstar focusing on this means there will not be an update on the highly-anticipated title anytime soon.

RamonRamos__ posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "With Red Dead 1 being ported to PC this month, I doubt it that rockstar will release any info for GTA 6 this October."

There is hope there will be some sort of update during this month which is dubbed 'Rocktober', the name given by fans to the month of October as Rockstar has a history of making announcements and sharing updates during this month in years gone by.

This year has proven to be no exception with the news of Red Dead Redemption on PC but fans are split about what this means for GTA 6 in the comments on the Reddit post.

Sharp-Effective-2030 said: "Why did this idea come from that we would get a trailer this month, after all in the case of GTA 5 or RDR2 , Rockstar added the second trailer a year or later after the first trailer."

Gaggarmach said: "We were never getting a trailer this month, not next month or the month after either."

DayDreamer1300 said: "All these years to get RDR and Undead on PC and they do it when one of their biggest games has been announced."

Hopeful_Ad7376 said: "They really waited 14 years to re-release it for 60 dollars???"

Not everyone can be pleased!

