    Taylor Swift bauble most popular Christmas decoration at Selfridges

    By Aisling Grace,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4Ni3_0wERGtjn00

    Selfridges has revealed that an exclusive Taylor Swift Christmas decoration is the department store’s top-selling festive decoration so far this year.

    The Swiftie slogan bauble, a homage to the US singer, has beaten other popular culture items, including a Miranda Priestly Devil Wears Prada bauble, as this season’s most popular decoration.

    A “Press for Champagne” button, a yellow Selfridges bag, and a red wine glass are also among the top 10 most popular Christmas baubles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFz8J_0wERGtjn00
    alt="A Miranda Priestly ‘Devil Wears Prada’ bauble has proved popular (Selfridges/PA) ()"

    Despite the fact there are still two months to go until Christmas and Halloween is yet to come, it seems shoppers are getting in the mood for the festive season.

    The department store said sales in its recently opened Christmas Shop are up 20% on this time last year, with customers keen to snap up decorations, gifts and festive treats earlier than ever.

    Selfridges buying manager Eleanor Gregory said: “Shoppers want to make sure they have the Christmas must-have decs ahead of everyone else, ready to post across their social media come December.

    “Last year we saw oat milk and anchovy baubles as well as Jellycat bags fly off the shelves and appear all over Instagram and TikTok.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aw98F_0wERGtjn00
    alt="Shoppers have also been purchasing a Harry Styles decoration (Selfridges/PA) ()"

    “This year it’s all about the ‘spicy marg’ baubles, Taylor Swift-inspired festive cowboy hats, and our must-have ‘Swiftie’ bauble.”

    Selfridges has sold 14% more baubles at its Oxford Street store than this time last year, and 192% more lights and trees online.

    The retailer has made its Christmas Shop 22% bigger than 2023 and offers shoppers a choice of more than 900 decorations.

    The space on the lower ground floor of the West End store also features spinning trees, toy trains running on tracks, cuckoo clocks and a Lemax model village fairground snowscape.

