Niall Horan recalls final conversation with Liam Payne in heartbreaking tribute

Niall Horan has shared a moving tribute to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne , recalling their final conversation together.

The 31-year-old died after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday (October 16).

Horan and his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik shared a joint statement earlier this week.

Now, Horan has shared a separate post recalling their last conversation in Argentina shortly before Payne died.

“I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam,” Horan, 31, wrote. “It just doesn’t feel real.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and made everyone feel happy and secure.”

Horan added: “All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever.

“The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.”

Speaking about their final conversation, he said: “I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

Horan added: “My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother. Nialler.”

One Direction previously said they would be taking time to “grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly”.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” they said. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly.”

