    Sir Chris Hoy flooded with well wishes after Olympic icon shares terminal cancer diagnosis

    By Liam O'Dell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBJge_0wEOyfPW00

    Cyclist and six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy has confirmed his cancer diagnosis – announced in February – is terminal, with the sporting legend receiving countless well wishes on social media after telling T he Times he has two to four years left to live.

    Earlier this year Hoy took to Instagram to share that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2023, adding that the news “came as a huge shock” to him as he “had no symptoms up to that point”.

    He continued: “I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.

    “For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. Whilst I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.

    “I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful … I currently feel fine – I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.”

    However, The Times said in its article on Saturday that in September of last year, Hoy was referred by his physiologist for a scan of his shoulder, which he thought he had strained, only for a doctor to inform him they had found a tumour.

    The primary cancer in his prostate had spread to his bones, with tumours in his shoulder, pelvis, spine and rib, and it was incurable.

    He also revealed his wife has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease affecting the brain and spinal cord.

    Despite these diagnoses, Hoy continues to remain positive, telling journalist Decca Aitkenhead that he has “learnt to live in the moment” and he has “days of genuine joy and happiness”.

    “What I’ve come round to thinking is, why spoil that time? Crack on and enjoy and be grateful for what you do have.

    “I’m not saying that I’m a Zen master and I’ve controlled all my thoughts and my emotions in every situation, I’m not trying to pretend that every day is amazing, but I have genuine moments of joy.

    “I have laughter. I’m not thinking about it all the time. I’m back to my old self,” he went on to add.

    Hoy also plans to establish a yearly ‘Tour de 4’ charity bike ride from Glasgow to Edinburgh, where “as many people as possible who have been affected by cancer” can show others that “stage four’s not just, ‘right, this is the end of your life’” and that “there’s more to be lived”.

    The news has led to many on social media expressing their well wishes following the “heartbreaking” and “devastating” announcement, and praising Hoy for his “incredible resolve and openness”.



    Hoy’s interview with The Times came ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet , which is published on 7 November.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    debra mcgarry
    1d ago
    Prayer going his way for a full recovery!❤️🙏
    View all comments
