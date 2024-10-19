Gen Z: The generation leading the 'sober curious' phenomenon

It's Sober October, and while thousands have cut out alcohol for the month, it's seemingly more than a four-week-long hiatus for younger generations.

'Going sober' is much more than a TikTok trend, it's a societal shift. Over a third of Gen Zers don't drink alcohol at all, while others have made a conscious effort to drastically cut down as part of a term taking over the social sphere: Sober curious.

Sober curious is a lifestyle choice where people re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol. While some may completely cut out alcohol, others are curious about the health benefits of decreasing their consumption.

In a recent study, a staggering 61 per cent of Gen Zers said they planned on drinking less alcohol in 2024.

"Nonalcoholic alternatives, once a niche category, are becoming more mainstream," said Alan Miles , chief executive officer, at NCSolutions , said. "Younger consumers are increasingly expressing a growing interest in healthier options for social drinking. Beverage brands have a real opportunity to engage and build brand loyalty with the next generation of consumers by focusing on the right combination of creative, product, placement and timing."

It's become too prominent to ignore with references spilling into pop culture including in the Netflix hit Emily in Paris . One scene shows Emily Cooper pitching an idea around non-alcoholic beverages to her marketing boss Sylvie: "There’s been a lot of growth in that sector, thanks to the sober curious movement. It’s mostly Gen Z and millennials who are adopting a wellness approach to alcohol—they’re not sober, they’re just exploring not drinking."

According to Dr Chris Mosunic at Calm , there are many factors behind the shift, from people becoming more health-conscious and prioritising longevity to a shift in social norms and the spanning non-alcoholic alternatives now available on the market.

Not to mention, social media influence. There was once a time when alcohol dominated social plans but this is no longer the case for many. And now, there are even dedicated sober curious groups online with followers in the thousands.

Take Sober Girl Society , an Instagram group packed with useful advice and information, fun events and group chats.



Founder of the group, Millie Gooch, set up the Instagram account back in 2018 after not knowing a single other sober person.



Millie tells Indy100 that once she hit 26, she gave up drinking entirely and wanted to find like-minded people for mocktail meet-ups and to discuss their sober curious journeys.

"I think generally people are becoming more conscious consumers, we see this with the rise of things like veganism and sustainability," Millie explains, adding that she believes that alcohol is slowly becoming a part of the mental health conversation as more people are starting to become aware of alcohol's impacts – "not just the physical effects which has previously been the focus."

"I think social media has had a huge impact, everything from the ability to easily find fun activities and hobbies that don’t revolve around drinking to seeing other people sharing their stories about sobriety," she adds.



Sober Girl Society is reinventing the Western viewpoint that being sober equates to being boring. Millie frequently runs events including dance classes that empower women to head to the dancefloor without the need for an alcoholic drink.

"We run mixers to get people used to making friendships and striking up conversations sober and we even have burlesque workshops to help women feel sexy without needing to be tipsy," she says. "We also do lots of virtual workshops with various professionals on topics such as navigating anxiety and socialising sober."



The Sober Girl Society has come a long way since 2018 and currently amasses over 221,000 followers. Millie has even gone on to write her first book Booze Less: Rethinking Drinking for the Sober & Curious―A Guided Journal which drops next month and is available for pre-order.

The book is filled with interactive prompts and activities, along with mini-essays exploring sober curiosity in a booze-filled world.

Breaking the booze habit reaps health benefits, physical and mental.

In a medically reviewed piece by Shaheen Lakhan, the benefits of sobriety or being more mindful of alcohol consumption is said to result in:

Better concentration and memory

Better sleep

Stronger immune system

Lower cardiovascular risk

Decreased risk of cancer

More energy

Better mental health

One study revealed that even a short break from alcohol can improve blood pressure, weight, insulin resistance and cancer-related growth factors. Another suggested that less alcohol correlated with a decreased risk of depression.

For those curious about the sober curious lifestyle, the best place to start is by assessing your current relationship with alcohol and drinking habits. Ask yourself why you want to start cutting down and try limiting the amount of drinks had during a generally booze-filled social event.

Joining dedicated social media groups, such as Millie's Sober Girl Society on Instagram, is also a great step towards achieving your goals and sharing the experience with like-minded people.

