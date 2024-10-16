Indy100
Aquarium's whale shark seen by thousands of visitors revealed to be a robot
By Jake Brigstock,2 days ago
Comments / 25
Add a Comment
Clark
5h ago
Roger Hamilton
12h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
BroBible2 days ago
Next Impulse Sports4 days ago
9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice1 day ago
Athlon Sports2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
thenerdstash.com7 days ago
Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
Daily Mail4 days ago
Indy1002 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
Indy1001 day ago
Upworthy2 days ago
Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
shefinds6 days ago
unexplained-mysteries.com2 days ago
Indy1004 days ago
The Daily South1 day ago
PopCulture2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
thenerdstash.com5 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
Upworthy6 days ago
Woman, 63, with alopecia ‘humiliated’ after reportedly being asked to leave pub over face tattoo: ‘Shock to my character’
New York Post1 day ago
J. Souza23 days ago
Indy1002 days ago
New York Post2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.