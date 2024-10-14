Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Indy100

    Heinz launch divisive Christmas flavour and spark debate online

    By Sinead Butler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XR79_0w61AupW00

    With December 25 coming ever closer, more festive products have been hitting supermarket shelves - including a new product from Heinz to mark the occasion.

    However, it's caused quite a response online...

    Heinz has taken inspiration from a Christmas Dinner staple with its tins of Pigs In Blankets with Christmas Seasoning, which also includes Richmond Sausages.

    "Jingle All the Way Need proof that Santa got your wish list? Well, here it is! Beanz, pigs in blankets, and Christmas seasoning all in one can. No need to wait for the big day. Crack them open for a taste of Christmas on your toast," the product description reads.

    Shoppers have taken to Reddit's Casual UK forum to discuss the new festive flavour, as the OP declared "We've hit peak Britishness".

    The limited edition product certainly had people divided in the comments section, with some horrified at the idea of giving the Christmassy beans a try.

    One person said: "The 'Christmas seasoning' is especially troubling..."

    "Heinz were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, that they didn't stop to think if they should," another person wrote.



    from CasualUK

    However, others were intrigued to see what the Pigs In Blankets beans would taste like.

    "Curiosity will get the better of me and I’ll try this at least once regardless of my expectations," one person said.

    Another person wrote: "Their curry versions of beans are actually pretty decent so I’d be tempted to taste this".

    "I bought a tin from Sainsbury’s in the interest of science, tasted ok, not sure what the Christmas seasoning was, possibly a slight taste of stuffing. There were 4 or 5 sausages about 0.0278 fathoms in length," someone else commented.

    Those interested in tasting them or adding them to their Christmas dinner can find the limited edition 400g tins on the Heinz website for £2.50.

    This isn't the first unusual flavoured product Heinz has released. For Halloween this year it created Heinz Monster Munch Pickled Onion Flavour Mayo, and this year the brand also made headlines with its Spaghetti Carbonara in a tin.

    How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

    Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

    Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Millionaire heiress on the hunt for strangers to give away her £21.5m inheritance
    Indy1003 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Missing children spotted in New Zealand three years after disappearance
    Indy1003 days ago
    Couple divorce three minutes after wedding following groom's comment
    Indy1004 days ago
    Competitors swing into action as World Conker Championships returns
    Indy1002 days ago
    The most expensive substance on Earth sells for $140 million a gram
    Indy1002 days ago
    What are 'dirty soda' drinks and why are they trending?
    Indy1005 days ago
    Dine like a King in Charles’ favourite room at Scottish mansion
    Indy1005 days ago
    Diddy breaks social media silence with oddly light-hearted post
    Indy1003 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    People are only just learning what metal studs on jeans are for
    Indy1001 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    What is the 'Subtle Foreshadowing’ TikTok trend?
    Indy1004 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Olivia Rodrigo posts stage fall as part of the viral subtle foreshadowing trend
    Indy1004 hours ago
    GTA 6: Live updates as co-op gameplay 'leak' resurfaces
    Indy1002 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Family that walk on all fours have 'undone the last three million years of evolution'
    Indy1005 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Scientists discover giant millipede the size of a car
    Indy1001 day ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Scientists discover surprising impact that tea and coffee have on our health
    Indy1001 day ago
    10 of the most awe-inspiring pictures of the Northern Lights as aurora borealis visible over UK
    Indy1005 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy