Heinz launch divisive Christmas flavour and spark debate online

With December 25 coming ever closer, more festive products have been hitting supermarket shelves - including a new product from Heinz to mark the occasion.

However, it's caused quite a response online...

Heinz has taken inspiration from a Christmas Dinner staple with its tins of Pigs In Blankets with Christmas Seasoning, which also includes Richmond Sausages.

"Jingle All the Way Need proof that Santa got your wish list? Well, here it is! Beanz, pigs in blankets, and Christmas seasoning all in one can. No need to wait for the big day. Crack them open for a taste of Christmas on your toast," the product description reads.

Shoppers have taken to Reddit's Casual UK forum to discuss the new festive flavour, as the OP declared "We've hit peak Britishness".

The limited edition product certainly had people divided in the comments section, with some horrified at the idea of giving the Christmassy beans a try.

One person said: "The 'Christmas seasoning' is especially troubling..."

"Heinz were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, that they didn't stop to think if they should," another person wrote.









However, others were intrigued to see what the Pigs In Blankets beans would taste like.

"Curiosity will get the better of me and I’ll try this at least once regardless of my expectations," one person said.

Another person wrote: "Their curry versions of beans are actually pretty decent so I’d be tempted to taste this".

"I bought a tin from Sainsbury’s in the interest of science, tasted ok, not sure what the Christmas seasoning was, possibly a slight taste of stuffing. There were 4 or 5 sausages about 0.0278 fathoms in length," someone else commented.

Those interested in tasting them or adding them to their Christmas dinner can find the limited edition 400g tins on the Heinz website for £2.50.

This isn't the first unusual flavoured product Heinz has released. For Halloween this year it created Heinz Monster Munch Pickled Onion Flavour Mayo, and this year the brand also made headlines with its Spaghetti Carbonara in a tin.

