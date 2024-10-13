Open in App
    Freaky Friday 2 release date confirmed 22 years after original film

    By Becca Monaghan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1Mlh_0w56vRXO00

    Disney has confirmed the release date for the Freaky Friday sequel featuring original cast members Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis – and fans are ecstatic.

    A viral post shared on the official Disney account showed the pair side-by-side with faces in horror, reminiscent of the iconic scene in the first film.

    The caption simply read: "TGIF. #FreakierFriday arrives in theaters August 8, 2025!"

    The film is set to release next summer, 22 years (and two days) after the first one.

    It didn't take long for fans to flood the post with excitement, with one writing: "This is too iconic for my heart to handle."

    "I’ll be thinking about nothing else for the next 301 days," another chimed in, while a third humoured: "It’s like you could have started torturing us next year with how long we have to wait."

    Meanwhile, another fan gushed: "I’ve literally been waiting 2 decades for this sequel."


    Freakier Friday will see "Tess [Curtis] and Anna [Lohan] discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge".

    Lohan told Nightline that the experience made her feel like a child again.

    "I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just Freaky Friday for me. That’s The Parent Trap , that’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen , that’s Herbie . It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again," she said.

    "I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience."

    Comments / 1
    Carl Meyer
    1d ago
    LL smoken hot 🔥 let's go fishen 🔥
