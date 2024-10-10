Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Indy100

    Football Manager 2025 delayed by four months to March

    By Jake Brigstock,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfFYw_0w1ipfBJ00

    https://www.youtube.com/embed/ob06By9TFOA?rel=0

    Football Manager 25 has been delayed by four months to March, studio Sports Interactive has confirmed.

    Football Manager is a long standing football simulation series where players can live out their dreams of managing their favourite football clubs or creating their own legacies by rising through the ranks with ones lower down the pecking order from a number of different countries.

    It's a deeply tactical game in which players are tasked with managing a team top to bottom, including transfers, coaching sessions, tactics, player fallouts and everything else in between.

    The game had initially been delayed slightly from its usual release slot at the start of November to the end of the same month because of some of the challenges that switching game engines were causing.

    But now the game has been pushed back four months to March next year.

    A statement said: "Following discussions with SEGA, our licensors and partners, we have agreed the best course of action is to delay the launch until March 2025. Specific platform release dates will follow once confirmed.

    "This additional time [pushing back the November date] has not been sufficient to ensure the game quality and experience meets your expectations and our very high standards.

    "Timelines were already tight and, as rightly pointed out by many of your recent comments, we were simply rushing too much and in danger of compromising our usual standards. This has put an enormous amount of pressure on everyone working across the studio, who are all passionately committed to delivering the best game possible.

    "This is not where any of us expected to be seven weeks out from our release but, in the spirit of our studio values, we always consider the bigger picture - and the bigger picture here is that we need this additional time to deliver a game that we can all be proud of.

    "The new gameplay reveal will also now move to the end of January 2025.

    "We are intensely aware that this will be massively disappointing for you. We share that disappointment and are extremely sorry."

    How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

    Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

    Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Rousseau Grigg shared ominous message with fans weeks before 'sudden' death
    Indy1004 days ago
    GTA 6: Live updates as Take-Two reveals next earnings call date
    Indy1002 days ago
    What are 'dirty soda' drinks and why are they trending?
    Indy1002 days ago
    October: All the exciting events happening this month in London
    Indy1001 day ago
    Nurse with titanium jaw and rare medical conditions to tackle Oxford Half
    Indy10016 hours ago
    Family that walk on all fours have 'undone the last three million years of evolution'
    Indy1002 days ago
    The last time Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted together amid divorce rumours
    Indy1004 days ago
    Who is Lizzie Emeh? The pioneering artist in today's Google Doodle
    Indy1003 days ago
    Amouranth claims Kanye West wanted to hook up with her after starring on Pillow Talk podcast
    Indy1002 days ago
    FIFA has teamed up with the biggest rival studio to EA Sports and its FC games
    Indy1002 days ago
    Artist Denzil Forrester wins Government award for print celebrating UK nightlife
    Indy1004 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Elon Musk's Tesla robot shares creepy confession and people are concerned
    Indy10015 hours ago
    Scientists find 'giant' dinosaur spider fossil in Australia
    Indy1002 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Third-person Battle Royale shooter Off the Grid is in early access - everything you need to know
    Indy1003 days ago
    A classic British beer from the 90s is coming back to UK pubs
    Indy1004 days ago
    Jenna Ortega tells fans not to do this 'Wednesday' TikTok trend
    Indy10023 hours ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Beer can artwork nearly lost after being mistaken for rubbish and thrown in bin
    Indy1004 days ago
    Mark Zuckerberg wants to stream Civilization on Twitch and doesn't think he can lose
    Indy1003 days ago
    Memorabilia from Ultravox’s Live Aid performance to be auctioned
    Indy1002 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Stormtrooper helmet could fetch up to £500,000 in movie memorabilia auction
    Indy1005 days ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen23 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz18 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago
    Cadbury World chocolatiers create edible pumpkin patch for Halloween
    Indy1002 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy