Expert exposes 'big lie' about alcohol that everyone seems to believe

A famed doctor who frequently shares little-known health facts and advice on TikTok has lifted the lid on a lie frequently told about alcohol.

Dr Daniel Amen turned to the platform to address a common myth that has stood the test of time.

"Not to ruin your Friday, but know the truth," he penned as the caption.

"The lie, the big lie, is that I should drink because one or two glasses of alcohol are good for me," he said while acknowledging there are "some studies" that show that but are often published by the alcohol industry.

He called out the studies a "lie," adding that: "People who drink have a smaller brain and when it comes to the brain, size matters."





@docamen Not to ruin your Friday, but know the truth 🤯🍷🧠





Dr Amen then suggested that people who drink every day are more likely to have "disruptive white matter" in the brain, describing white matter as the communication networks.

"People who drink, even a little bit, have more disrupted communication [in their brain]," he explained.

The clip racked up over 100,000 views, with many more TikTokers flooding the comments.

"I like to drink but I'm not going to pretend like it's healthy for any reason," one penned, while another added: "I’m glad this topic was brought up because there are so many people who think that a glass of wine every day is okay, I totally disagree."

One person asked about the health claims from European countries that frequently drink red wine, to which Dr Amen simply quipped: "Not good for their brain."

