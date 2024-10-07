Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Indy100

    Stormtrooper helmet could fetch up to £500,000 in movie memorabilia auction

    By Hannah Roberts,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMUt6_0vxyIMZx00

    A screen-matched Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet could fetch up to £500,000 at an entertainment memorabilia auction in London.

    More than 1,800 lots will be sold during Propstore’s TV and film auction including the helmet, which featured in the mind trick scene from the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

    Other sale highlights include Michael Keaton’s display batsuit in 1992 film Batman Returns, which is expected to fetch between £100,000 and £200,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fd6RG_0vxyIMZx00
    alt="A Propstore employee holds Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) arena helmet and mask (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews)"

    Listed with the same estimation is an arena helmet and mask worn by Russell Crowe in Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic Gladiator.

    Other battle-style props include Mark Antony’s Battle of Actium costume, worn by Richard Burton, in Cleopatra (1963), which has an estimated selling price of between £25,000 and £50,000, and Achilles’ helmet in Troy (2004), worn by Brad Pitt, which could fetch up to £16,000.

    Elsewhere, hand-painted Robert McGinnis poster art for the 1971 film James Bond: Diamonds Are Forever could sell for between £150,000 and £300,000 while Marty McFly’s screenmatched 2015 resizing jacket from Back To The Future Part II (1989) is expected to fetch up to £120,000.

    Another highlight is Captain Jack Sparrow’s hat, worn by Johnny Depp in the film Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), expected to fetch around £10,000 to £20,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3IwD_0vxyIMZx00
    alt="A Propstore employee looks up at Michael Keaton’s batsuit (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews)"

    Other props have been sourced from films including Saving Private Ryan (1998), The Golden Voyage Of Sinbad (1973), The Princess Bride (1987), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), The Thing (1982), Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), and The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966).

    Among the TV props on sale is Lady Whistledown’s newspaper and token from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023) and Carrie Bradshaw’s bed, bedding and answerphone from hit US TV series Sex In The City, starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

    Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “Following our entertainment memorabilia live auction in Los Angeles this August where Indiana Jones’ hat achieved a record-breaking 630,000 dollars (£481,000), we are delighted to announce our UK sale.

    “This event will feature truly remarkable items from cinematic legends, including the exceptional Ray Harryhausen Collection, with lots from the animator’s private archive.”

    Propstore’s auction will commence live at Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London on November 14 and 15, with online-only sessions for days three and four on November 16 and 17.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man finds $7.5 million hidden in storage unit he bought for $500
    Indy1001 day ago
    A Will Smith fart caused the Men In Black stage to be shut down for three hours
    Indy1006 days ago
    GTA 6: Live updates as fans are gutted about latest Rockstar Games announcement
    Indy1008 hours ago
    What is the October Theory trend on TikTok?
    Indy1005 days ago
    Scientists discover continent that had been missing for 375 years
    Indy1006 days ago
    Influencer fractures ankle after attempting dangerous 'trust him' viral trend
    Indy1002 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Taylor Rousseau Grigg shared ominous message with fans weeks before 'sudden' death
    Indy1001 day ago
    Amazon's James Bond announcement met with one simple joke thanks to unfortunate typo
    Indy1006 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Duchess of Edinburgh contacts ‘inspiring’ astronaut in space during museum visit
    Indy1004 days ago
    Third-person Battle Royale shooter Off the Grid is in early access - everything you need to know
    Indy10014 hours ago
    Scientists discover site of horrifying human and horse sacrifice
    Indy1001 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Expert exposes 'big lie' about alcohol that everyone seems to believe
    Indy1001 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Nintedo Switch 2 is 'ready' and its release date has been revealed by a games boss
    Indy1004 days ago
    Tommy Fury reveals Molly Mae once accused him of cheating – but not everything was as it seemed
    Indy1001 day ago
    Wife explains how she failed to find her 'missing' husband's body in their home for months
    Indy1001 day ago
    Who is Lizzie Emeh? The pioneering artist in today's Google Doodle
    Indy10014 hours ago
    Student reveals how she lives life with 'no spending' and saves thousands
    Indy1002 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg found dead aged 25
    Indy1002 days ago
    Strange 'modern' structures discovered on the Arctic seafloor
    Indy1001 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Scientists explain why human feet have been washing ashore in the US and Canada
    Indy1005 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Gordon Ramsay tries Dua Lipa's viral Diet Coke drink recipe and does not hold back
    Indy1008 hours ago
    Artist Denzil Forrester wins Government award for print celebrating UK nightlife
    Indy1001 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy