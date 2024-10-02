Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Indy100

    Diddy case to unveil list of celebrities who 'enabled' abuse – and 'the names will shock you'

    By Harriet Brewis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGwtl_0vrGdoVa00

    If you thought the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs couldn’t get anymore shocking, you’re sorely mistaken.

    Not only is the hip-hop mogul, 54, accused of some of the most unspeakable crimes imaginable , but a number of high profile celebrities could go down with him.

    Lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing more than 100 alleged victims of sexual assault at the hands of the disgraced rapper, told a press conference that he will soon reveal the identities of “many powerful people” who played a role in Diddy’s alleged offences.

    Addressing reporters in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, Buzbee warned that the “day will come” when he names other alleged perpetrators and onlookers connected to the shocking allegations.

    “We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors,” he stressed. “We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

    Buzbee continued: “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names.

    “It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that.”

    He then added ominously: “The names will shock you.”

    - YouTube www.youtube.com

    The attorney confirmed that he will begin filing lawsuits in various states within the next 30 days and promised to identify Combs’s fellow defendants at a later date.

    “These people who know who they are should just come forward now,” Buzbee said.

    “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever.

    “I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

    During the conference, Buzbee also revealed that half of the alleged victims he is representing are male and that the alleged sexual assaults occurred across different states – with the majority taking place in New York, California, Georgia and Florida – beginning as early as 1991, Page Six reports.

    Buzbee claimed that they were carried out at Combs’ annual White Parties, in hotels and in numerous other locations.

    Most shockingly, he said that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time – with the youngest just nine years old.

    Buzbee said that many of the accusers claimed they were drugged, and that horse tranquilliser was found in their systems after the parties they attended.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fh8qi_0vrGdoVa00
    alt="Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years in jail if convicted ((Getty Images))"

    Combs’s legal team has since responded to the spate of serious allegations, with Erica Wolff – an attorney representing the record producer – telling Page Six that her client “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus”.

    “That said,” she continued: “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

    “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

    Representatives for the 54-year-old – who is currently facing nearly a dozen lawsuits alleging sexual and physical abuse – have previously denied all other accusations against him.

    He was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

    He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

    Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

    How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

    Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Diddy receiving privileges including more showers: Former inmate
    NewsNation4 days ago
    'Conspiracy theorist' Jaguar Wright's explosive Diddy claims on Piers Morgan Uncensored
    Indy1001 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard12 hours ago
    Scientists discover continent that had been missing for 375 years
    Indy1001 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Scientists discover giant missing blob of water in the middle of the Atlantic
    Indy1002 days ago
    Massive ocean discovered beneath the Earth's crust containing more water than on the surface
    Indy1001 day ago
    A Will Smith fart caused the Men In Black stage to be shut down for three hours
    Indy1001 day ago
    Train driver completes final journey to end 50-year railway career
    Indy1001 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Andrew Tate to have $40m of assets 'returned' over 'lack of evidence' in human trafficking case
    Indy1002 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    What is the October Theory trend on TikTok?
    Indy10019 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Stunning megastructure discovered hidden beneath the Pacific
    Indy1002 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Mushroom sprouting from frog's leg leaves scientists concerned
    Indy1002 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Scientists explain why human feet have been washing ashore in the US and Canada
    Indy10015 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy