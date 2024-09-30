Jose Mourinho is back with hilarious response to Edin Dzeko's goal being ruled out

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yj6gRXateFQ?rel=0

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho is never short of an iconic moment and he was up to his tricks again during his side's 2-0 win at Antalyaspor on September 29.

Mourinho's side lost 3-1 at home to arch rivals Galatasaray in their last Super Lig game and were keen to bounce back this time around.

And Fenerbahce nearly did just that inside the opening two minutes with Sebastian Szymanski squandering a huge chance by mis-hitting the ball from close range.

Edin Dzeko had a penalty shout turned down before the hosts had some chances from range with the game goalless at half-time.

Dusan Tadic broke the deadlock just after the hour mark, cooly converting a one-on-one after Szymanski won the ball back well with Fred sending Tadic through with a brilliant through ball.

Dzeko was sent through himself in the 77th minute but his goal was disallowed for offside, with Mourinho then delivering an iconic moment.

The head coach picked up his laptop and put it in front of a pitchside broadcast camera, seemingly showing an image that the goal should have stood, before walking off and leaving it there.

The cameraman then zoomed in on it before Mourinho was booked by the referee.

But the game was put to bed in the 81st minute as Filip Kostic whipped in a cross that resulted in an own goal from Antalyaspor's Thalisson Kelven.

The game finished 2-0 to Fenerbahce who have now moved within three points of league leaders Galatasaray, who drew 3-3 at home to Kasimpasa in a shock result as Galatasaray led 3-0 in the first half.

Kasimpasa scored a 95th minute equaliser and sit 14th in the table.

