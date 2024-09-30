Open in App
    Man who snuck into one of Diddy's parties shares 'what he witnessed'

    By Becca Monaghan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyOvx_0voj4Dk700

    A man who allegedly snuck into one of Diddy 's parties has now revealed what he saw amid the explosive claims against the rapper.

    Diddy has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice," with fresh allegations continually coming to the surface.

    The rapper, real name Sean Combs, was taken into custody after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was denied a $50 million bail.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GddKg_0voj4Dk700
    alt=" (Getty Images)"

    Chris Harris, a former reporter at the East Hampton Star , claimed he once snuck into a Diddy party back in 1999 when he overheard a group of men discussing getting ready for Puffy's Barbeque.

    A young woman approached Chris and suggested using a name she saw on the guest list, 'Ted Ammon'.

    Their plan succeeded and before long, they were surrounded by A-listers including Jay Z, Busta Rhymes and Ivanka Trump at Diddy's mansion.

    "The air smelled like Willie Nelson’s tour bus. Naked and topless women filled the swimming pool, and models handed out champagne. The line for food was agonizingly slow, but worth it: I’ve yet to find a better-tasting hot dog," he shared with the New York Post .

    Chris even went on to thank Diddy for "one hell of a party," to which he responded: "Yeah, okay."

    The partygoer made clear that he did not see any "lubricant, no sex toys, and no 'pink cocaine'" as detailed in the lawsuit. There was no mention of any ' freak offs ' either.

    However, in a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored , entertainment editor Jason Lee clarified: "I want to be very clear on the conflation between going to a 'Diddy party' and then going to 'Diddy after dark'.

    "I said yesterday on a programme that it's like, you pass by the door and see a party in an apartment, you go in and have a drink and then go home and realise Jeffrey Dahmer was eating and killing people," Jason said as an example.

    He went on to suggest that he was unsure whether the celebrities in attendance at the parties attended 'Diddy after dark'.

