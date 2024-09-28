Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Indy100

    Harry Potter fans point out heart-wrenching fact about Dame Maggie Smith's death

    By Sinead Butler,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0te0dn_0vmvGNyA00

    Harry Potter fans have highlighted a heartbreaking detail following the sad news of Dame Maggie Smith 's passing.

    The beloved British actor who played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the popular fantasy film franchise died at the age of 89 on Friday, September 27.

    This is a year to the day since the death of Sir Michael Gambon , who co-starred alongside Smith in the Harry Potter films from 2004 to 2011 as Dumbledore , the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts.

    On September 27 last year, Gambon passed away aged 82 following a bout of pneumonia.

    At the time, Gambon's family said in a statement: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,.

    "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."

    They added: "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

    Both Smith and Gambon also starred alongside one another in the 2001 comedy mystery film Gosford Park .

    Emotional Potterheads took to social media to express their sadness about the two Harry Potter alums passing away on the same day, just a year apart.

    One person wrote: "Headmaster and Deputy Headmistress forever united together."

    "My day is genuinely so ruined," another person said.

    Someone else added: "What an extraordinary twist of fate! "Both Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall share the same day of passing, adding an even more mystical aura to their legacies."

    "Hogwarts loses two shining stars, but Dumbledore and McGonagall's magic will forever live on in our hearts," a fourth person commented.

    Smith's sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin confirmed their mother's death in a statement.

    "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September."

    "An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren, who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

    How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

    Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

    Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Cory Brady
    2d ago
    u will be missed dame Maggie Smith u will be missed ur were my favorite actress besides Emma Watson I love you
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    27 Harry Potter actors have now died
    Indy1003 days ago
    Maggie Smith dies aged 89: Tributes paid to legendary star of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey
    Indy1003 days ago
    Archaeologists discover 'miracle' in ancient Egyptian tomb
    Indy10012 hours ago
    Janey Godley: Tributes pour in for comedian as she receives end-of-life cancer care
    Indy1004 days ago
    MasterChef contestant branded 'biggest mistake' in the show's history over controversial dish
    Indy10014 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    What is Phillip Schofield's new show on Channel 5?
    Indy1005 days ago
    ‘Weird’ walking fish could shed light on how humans evolved to stand upright
    Indy1004 days ago
    Scientists discover Mars is a strange shape because of a long lost moon
    Indy1005 days ago
    Earth's crust found to be 'dripping' deep into the planet – and the implications could be huge
    Indy10016 hours ago
    Extraordinary videos capture chimpanzees saying real human words
    Indy1002 days ago
    Rob Wainwright hosts ‘Doddie Discofest’ to raise funds for MND research
    Indy1005 days ago
    YouTuber shares terrifying glimpse below surface of 'world's most dangerous river'
    Indy1003 days ago
    Dots above Bronte surname added to memorial nearly 85 years on from installation
    Indy1004 days ago
    Thousands of seals counted in Thames Estuary ‘shows habitat is still healthy’
    Indy1004 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio14 hours ago
    Hairdressers warn against bringing AI photos in as inspo
    Indy1003 days ago
    Statue unveiled for extra-tall duck who became an internet sensation
    Indy1004 days ago
    Why is the asteroid 16 Psyche worth $10,000,000,000,000,000,000?
    Indy1004 days ago
    Student cycles length of Norway during charity ride in memory of friend
    Indy1002 days ago
    Woman who was in wheelchair after surgery as a child to run first half marathon
    Indy1004 days ago
    Scientists discover water source in outer space three times greater than Earth's oceans
    Indy10012 hours ago
    British man attempting to run fastest lap of Iceland
    Indy1005 days ago
    Harry hails ‘little legends’ at WellChild awards
    Indy1009 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy