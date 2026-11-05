Indio to Unveil New Veterans Memorial Nov. 10

The City of Indio will unveil a new Veterans Memorial on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 9 a.m. at Miles Avenue Park, 82540 Miles Ave. The memorial features seven stone monoliths representing each branch of the U.S. military and will serve as a place for reflection and remembrance. Veterans, military families, and all community members are invited to attend this special ceremony honoring those who have served the nation.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Indio - Government