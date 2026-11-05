In-person water bill payment now at City Hall

Indio Water customers can now pay their water bills in person at Indio City Hall at 100 Civic Center Dr or at the Corporate Yard at 83101 Avenue 45. You can also pay by phone at (760) 347-4958 or online.

Online payments let you pay your bill anytime, sign up for paperless billing, and manage your account from anywhere. Visit indiowater.org to see all payment options and get started.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Indio