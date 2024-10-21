Tom Holland Joins Christopher Nolan’s Next Film Alongside Matt Damon

Christopher Nolan has added some more mega star power to his next feature . Tom Holland is in talks to star in the feature alongside Matt Damon, IndieWire has learned.

'Ponyboi' Wins NewFest 2024 Grand Jury Award: See Full Awards List

No details on the plot have been revealed just yet or even a title, but there have been rumors that the film is a father-son tale that is also not set in the present day — so it’s possible Nolan has found his father-son pairing, at least.

Universal had no comment.

For what will be his 13th feature, Nolan is returning to Universal Pictures after the near-billion dollar success of the Best Picture-winning “Oppenheimer.” The studio is reportedly eyeing a release date for July 17, 2026, in IMAX, with the hope is that the film will begin shooting in early 2025.

Nolan is writing and directing the film, with him and Emma Thomas producing via their Syncopy banner.

Regional Film Festivals Impact the Oscars, Too

Holland’s schedule is particularly busy, as he’ll eventually be on call to film “Spider-Man 4” and could plausibly make an appearance in “Avengers: Doomsday.” He was last seen in 2022’s “Uncharted” for Sony, and he’s meant to be starring in a biopic about Fred Astaire from director Paul King. He also appeared on the small screen in last year’s “The Crowded Room” for Apple TV+.

This would be Holland’s first time teaming with Nolan, while Damon has previously starred in “Oppenheimer” and “Interstellar.”

While Nolan had entertained the idea of returning to Warner Bros. , a report in Puck suggested that the studio tried to woo him back with a seven-figure check for “Tenet,” which the prior regime at Warner Bros. released in 2020 in the height of the pandemic. Nolan broke with Warner Bros. after the studio made the call of releasing all of its features day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. He was defiant in releasing “Tenet” in theaters, and the film still grossed an impressive $365 million worldwide.