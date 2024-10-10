Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndieWire

    Impatience, Not Cost, Is What Motivates Most Film and TV Piracy

    By Tony Maglio,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoFYc_0w1ibGoC00

    Yo-ho-ho and a study by this audit firm.

    'Teacup' Review: Peacock's Supernatural Thriller Would Have Made One Heck of a Movie

    Seven percent of consumers admitted to watching pirated movies and TV shows, according to the results of a new survey published by Deloitte. In reality, the number who pirate movies and shows is likely a bit higher — piracy being illegal and all of that. But unlike the pirates of the sea, the plunder for the pirates of the web is said to be time, not money.

    Only 18 percent of the admitted content pirates say the reason they choose to illegally access films and series is because it’s cheaper than watching them lawfully. Free is typically cheaper than not free.

    That’s a not-insignificant number of respondents, but it is only about half the amount (35 percent) of consumers who say the price is the reason they borrow streaming passwords. That practice isn’t as frowned upon as piracy — there are still some streaming services that let that sort of thing go — but the studios would prefer you paid for it.

    All that said, half of the pirates (vs. 36 percent of consumers overall) believe the content itself on SVOD isn’t even worth the price, so make of that what you will.

    Nearly the same amount (46 percent, vs. just 27 percent of overall respondents) of the pirates say they’d be more likely to pay to watch individual shows and films than pay a monthly subscription fee for a streaming service. Guys, ever hear of PVOD? That’s a perfectly legal way that’s sitting right there. We hear movie theaters even take money these days.

    What these modern-day Blackbeards (real guy) and Jack Sparrows (not real guy) say they are really after is convenience. Forty percent of Deloitte’s pirates say they choose the thievery life because they want early access — or they’re sick of waiting for a movie to make the jump from theaters to streaming. For those who borrow passwords, only 18 percent cited timing as their reason for using another person’s streaming subscription. A real-world example of this would be a Netflix user watching an Illumination film on someone else’s Peacock account before the movie jumped to Netflix , so it exists.

    The pirated-content users are also looking for uncensored content, they told Deloitte.

    Ew. Like pirates, these guys (chill: They’re probably all guys) sound like they probably have scurvy.

    This Is Not Bruce Wayne's Gotham -- 'The Penguin' Adds a Working Class Borough to 'Batman' Lore

    IndieWire reached out to the MPA, which is the law and order against content piracy (consider them the British Royal Navy in this scenario), with a request for comment on the Deloitte study’s findings. We did not immediately receive a response.

    Deloitte serves as an advisory company to some of the biggest brands, so naturally it put together some advice for streaming platforms, like: “Consider partnering with cybersecurity experts and cloud providers to protect their content from being pirated and shared illegally online — leveraging encryption and blockchain technologies and AI-monitored detection systems.”

    Smart.

    If that proves too pricey (in all industries, some level of breakage is considered the cost of doing business), “Educate consumers about the dangers of accessing pirated content.”

    Sure that’s cool.

    And: “Implement systems for community reporting.”

    Narcs! Pirates are not gonna like that.

    Some of the findings in graphic (not that kind, gross-o pirates) form:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVsty_0w1ibGoC00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Teacup’ Review: Peacock’s Supernatural Thriller Would Have Made One Heck of a Movie
    IndieWire2 days ago
    ‘The Order’ Trailer: Jude Law Is an FBI Agent Investigating White Supremacists in True Crime Saga
    IndieWire2 days ago
    How ‘Pachinko’ Uses Nico Muhly’s Score (and a Sad Trombone) to Reach Across Time
    IndieWire23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    5 Key Takeaways from Netflix’s ‘The Menendez Brothers’ Documentary
    IndieWire5 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    After ‘Ted Lasso’ Success, Brett Goldstein Wants to Make the Most of This ‘Window’ in His Career ‘Before It Closes’
    IndieWire5 hours ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Is Tangled Up in Bob Dylan’s Blues
    IndieWire4 days ago
    The Players Chose Empathy on ‘The Summit’ — Meet the Deus Ex Machina That Puts a Stop to It
    IndieWire3 days ago
    ‘Gladiator II’ to Follow ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Rollout by Premiering at the Royal Film Performance
    IndieWire4 days ago
    ‘Slow Horses’ Is Taking Off: 6 Theories Why Spy Series Finally Broke Through in Season 4
    IndieWire3 days ago
    Boots Riley Sets Next Film ‘I Love Boosters’ with Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield, and Demi Moore at Neon
    IndieWire4 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Rachel Zegler Said She Wants to Be in a Muppet Movie. We Have Some Ideas for How That Might Work
    IndieWire5 days ago
    The Innovative Reason Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel Share the ‘Disclaimer’ Cinematographer Credit
    IndieWire8 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    PETA Wants ‘Bad Monkey’ to ‘Kill Off the Monkey’
    IndieWire2 days ago
    ‘The Day of the Jackal’ Trailer: Eddie Redmayne Has Lashana Lynch in His Crosshairs
    IndieWire3 days ago
    French President Emmanuel Macron Vows to Bring ‘Emily in Paris’ Production Back to France: ‘We Will Fight Hard’
    IndieWire3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy