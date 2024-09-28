Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • IndieWire

    If Maggie Smith Had Made Her Last Movie Before 1980, She Still Would’ve Had a Dynamic Career

    By Tom Brueggemann,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRw6l_0vn60En100

    It’s understandable that most movie and TV fans remember Maggie Smith for her dynamic work in the “Harry Potter” films and “Downton Abbey.” More recent and far more widely seen in their time, they are worthy examples of her outstanding work.

    Fred Hechinger Teases 'Brutal' Fight Scenes Between Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in 'Gladiator 2'

    But unknown to even some of the most knowledgeable cinephiles is most of her screen work before the 1980s beyond her two Oscar wins (Best Actress for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” and Supporting Actress for “California Suite”). Her passing at 89 represents a chance to look back at not only roles that conveyed her later brilliance but also, in some cases , present a broader range than what became the standard — though always with nuance and distinctiveness — Maggie Smith role of later years.

    When reviewing her film career until at least 2008, it’s critical to remember that she was first and foremost a stage actor. She joined Laurence Olivier’s National Theatre in the early 1960s, then continued as a prominent player of the London stage for decades. At that point, her film work was supplemental to the theater.

    Not only did she prioritize that, but it also limited her travel to the U.S. Only two of her first 15 films, and none before 1973, were made outside of Europe. And though it was a vital industry, British films at the time (often financed by American studios, particularly MGM, who produced five of these first films) were often assigned to the more niche art market at that point.

    Her first credited role was in “Nowhere to Go” (1958), an undervalued thriller late in the history of fabled Ealing Studios, as a recent debutante who embraces danger when she helps a sexy prison escapee (George Nader). It was dumped into British theaters as the lower half of a double bill, though seeing the movie today, one sees a totally assured actress, even in her early 20s.

    It took five years until “The V.I.P.s,” but she took the opportunity to show her ability to match a cast that included Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton (just after “Cleopatra”), Margaret Rutherford, Orson Welles, Louis Jourdan, Elsa Martinelli, and Rod Taylor. Playing a demure secretary who plays a key role in saving her boss from ruin, she made her mark. Of their scenes together, Richard Burton credited her with more than just holding her own. As a fellow scene stealer, he said , “She commits grand larceny.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oLhx_0vn60En100
    ‘California Suite’ © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy: Everett Collection ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Olivier had Smith reprise her Desdemona, the object of Othello’s obsession in his 1965 film of the play directed by Stuart Burge. None held her own in a Shakespearean adaptation as she did among other female co-stars. It led to her first Oscar nomination (for supporting).

    The same year, John Ford chose her for a supporting role in “Young Cassidy,” based on the life of playwright Sean O’Casey. Ford fell ill, but not before Smith filmed some scenes for him. She was one of the last actors alive who worked with him.

    Tilda Swinton Says Pedro Almodóvar's Work Is 'Good for the World'

    She returned to a leading role in Peter Ustinov’s 1968 caper comedy “Hot Millions.” In a cast that included Ustinov, Karl Malden, Bob Newhart, Robert Morley, and Cesar Romero (all seasoned veterans and scene-stealers), her role as an inept secretary who somehow outwits the rest stood out. The film only saw a modest domestic release, but her reviews were the best of her early work other than “Othello,” and the film demonstrated her comedy skills previously less evident.

    “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (1969) elevated her. In this modest early-year hit, she was the upset Best Actress winner (against Jane Fonda, Liza Minnelli, and Geneviève Bujold, all strong contenders). But with stage remaining her priority, it was three years before she returned to the screen in George Cukor’s “Travels with My Aunt.”

    The adaptation of Graham Greene’s adventure novel saw her playing an eccentric character with idiosyncracies broader than what was incorporated into her later work. With Smith as a hedonistic older woman accompanied by a tepid banker who may be her nephew, they voyaged around Europe getting into trouble. It got her a second Best Actress nomination, though the film was a disappointing grosser.

    The failure of 1973’s “Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing,” an early Alan J. Pakula film co-starring Timothy Bottoms two years after “The Last Picture Show,” ended any attempts for Smith at lead roles in American films. The older-woman/younger-man romance was filmed in Spain. The same year, Glenda Jackson, also a leading London stage actress and Oscar winner, scored her second win with “A Touch of Class.”

    Unlike Jackson, who kept active in movies through the 1980s (prior to a political career), Smith after a break began transitioning to smaller roles in often bigger-budget studio movies. Starting with Neil Simon’s original comedy “Murder by Death” (1976), then “Death on the Nile” and “California Suite” by 1978, she established herself as a top go-to actress to elevate any film. Smith had lead roles in smaller films, but managed for more than 40 years to succeed at a heightened level of character roles.

    Few actresses have thrived playing at an older age as well as Smith, and few specialized in having the vitality she conveyed in her later roles. The younger Smith was more complicated, more rounded, less the grande-dame she excelled at later. She often was vulnerable on the surface, never a conventional beauty, but still usually demonstrating a self-assurance and real appeal that gave her characters substance.

    It’s a group of films that deserve more attention.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kris Kristofferson Dead at 88: Country Music Sensation Was a Masterful Actor
    IndieWire18 hours ago
    ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Teaser: Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal Are Still Trying to Survive in a Viral Post-Apocalyptic World
    IndieWire4 days ago
    Pedro Almodóvar Wants to Make a Film About Zendaya and Her Stylist
    IndieWire3 days ago
    Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Reveal the Secrets to Their Romance: ‘We Already Feel Married’
    Closer Weekly11 days ago
    Daniel Radcliffe, Whoopi Goldberg, Julian Fellowes, and More Honor Late Icon Maggie Smith: A ‘Magnificent’ Star
    IndieWire3 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Legendary Alfred Hitchcock Movie Actress Dies: Barbara Leigh Hunt Was 88
    PopCulture1 day ago
    ‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Adrian Bailey Dies at 67 After Falling in His Home
    suggest.com2 days ago
    The Most Baffling Part of ‘Monsters’ Is All Those Dang Dinner Parties
    IndieWire5 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee7 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Kate Winslet on ‘Lee,’ Nudity Onscreen, and Recreating a Famous Photo Taken in Hitler’s Bathtub
    IndieWire2 days ago
    ‘Devara: Part 1’ Review: A Bumbling Star Vehicle for N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (and Absolutely Zero Women)
    IndieWire2 days ago
    Meryl Streep to Star in Series Adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s ‘The Corrections’ for CBS Studios
    IndieWire3 days ago
    ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ Will Premiere New Episodes on Netflix the Same Day as YouTube
    IndieWire6 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    ‘Ebony and Ivory’ Review: Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder Feed Each Other Veggie Nuggets and Smoke Doobie Woobie in a Bonkers Revisionist Comedy
    IndieWire3 days ago
    Hollywood Pays Tribute to Legendary Actress, Maggie Smith, Following Death at 89
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago
    ‘Monsters’ Did Not Open to Monstrous Viewership, but It Was Still #1
    IndieWire5 days ago
    ‘Nobody Wants This’ Review: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s Divine Chemistry Propels Netflix Rom-Com
    IndieWire4 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilatolast hour
    Fred Hechinger Teases ‘Brutal’ Fight Scenes Between Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal in ‘Gladiator 2’
    IndieWire1 day ago
    ‘Industry’ Season 3 Finale: Creators Explain When Exactly Yasmin Made Her Shocking Decision — Spoilers
    IndieWire15 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Samuel L. Jackson to Be Honored at the Museum of Modern Art 2024 Film Benefit
    IndieWire5 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Focus Features Unveils ‘Piece By Piece’ Lego Minifigure Generator in Honor of Pharrell Williams’ Upcoming Animated Biopic
    IndieWire6 days ago
    ‘Dead Talents Society’ Review: A Frightfully Charming Taiwanese Horror-Comedy About the Hell of Personal Branding
    IndieWire3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy