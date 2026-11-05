💰 Free smoke alarms for eligible Indianola homeowners

💰 Free smoke alarms for Indianola homeowners

The Indianola Fire Department is offering free smoke alarms to eligible homeowners in the City of Indianola, while supplies last.

Who qualifies:

Homeowners within the City of Indianola

within the Owner-occupied, single-family homes

Not available for rental properties

Program details:

Alarms are given out first-come, first-served

Only standard smoke alarms are provided

are provided Combination smoke/CO and stand-alone CO alarms are not included right now

To get started and request your free smoke alarms, go to the city’s Free Smoke Alarm Program page on the Indianola website.