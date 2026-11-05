undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Indianola
💰 Free smoke alarms for eligible Indianola homeowners
3 days ago
💰 Free smoke alarms for Indianola homeowners
The Indianola Fire Department is offering free smoke alarms to eligible homeowners in the City of Indianola, while supplies last.
Who qualifies:
- Homeowners within the City of Indianola
- Owner-occupied, single-family homes
- Not available for rental properties
Program details:
- Alarms are given out first-come, first-served
- Only standard smoke alarms are provided
- Combination smoke/CO and stand-alone CO alarms are not included right now
To get started and request your free smoke alarms, go to the city’s Free Smoke Alarm Program page on the Indianola website.
More Info: Free Smoke Alarms • Indianola, IA
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.