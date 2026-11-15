Indy’s hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels and restaurants are staffing up across downtown and the neighborhoods. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes to wow guests), there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.

Employer: The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Oceanaire Seafood Room Location: Indianapolis, IN (downtown, fine dining)

Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: From $20.00/hour, non-tipped

High-end seafood, upscale kitchen, and strong training programs. Great fit if you have 1+ year luxury/fine dining line cook experience and want growth, benefits, and steady hours.

Employer: The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Oceanaire Seafood Room Location: Indianapolis, IN (downtown, fine dining)

Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: From $20.00/hour, non-tipped

Same role in English: structured training, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and room to move up. Ideal if you love fast-paced, high-standard kitchens and guest-focused service.

Employer: Papa Johns

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach the team, and keep food quality and service on point. Good step up if you’ve done restaurant work before and want leadership experience and more responsibility.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Conrad Indianapolis, downtown

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Luxury hotel housekeeping at a Forbes-recommended property with spa and skywalk access to the convention center. Strong travel perks, PTO, and benefits for people who like detailed, physical work and guest interaction.

Employer: First Hospitality

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (overnights)

Pay: $17.00/hour

Overnight front desk + accounting mix: check guests in/out, handle reports, and solve problems with a calm attitude. Good for night owls with 2+ years customer service and solid communication skills.

Employer: First Hospitality

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Front desk role greeting guests, handling check-in/out, and solving day-to-day issues. Standout perks: insurance, PTO, and holiday pay from day 1, plus hotel discounts and growth paths.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not clearly listed

Hands-on assistant manager role in a busy convenience/restaurant setting. You’ll help run the store, lead the team, watch food quality, and use P&L reports—good for someone with restaurant management experience aiming to grow.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Residence Inn Indianapolis Downtown on the Canal

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping team at a canal-side hotel with breakfast service and an indoor pool. Includes Daily Pay option, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and 401(k) after a waiting period—great if you have 2–3 years hotel experience and want a supervisor title.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in Indy tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.