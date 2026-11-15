Indianapolis is busy right now with logistics and supply chain work, from warehouse floors to big-name manufacturers. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Veho

Veho Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hour

Hands-on warehouse role with a fast-growing ecommerce delivery company. You’ll scan and sort packages, prep carts for drivers, and may operate a forklift or box truck on day (8a–6p) or night (4p–2a) shifts.

Employer: Rolls-Royce

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid – 3 days in office )

Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,351 – $137,071/year

Category: Supply Chain Planning & Control

Supply Chain Planning & Control Application deadline: November 18, 2026

Mid- to senior-level supply chain role managing supplier delivery schedules and material flow for North American operations. Good fit if you have planning or purchasing experience, can travel up to 25%, and want strong benefits plus bonus potential.

Employer: COMLUX AMERICA LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN (aircraft hangar environment)

Indianapolis, IN (aircraft hangar environment) Type: Full-time

Entry-level friendly materials role supporting VIP aircraft projects. You’ll pull, verify, and stage parts by project, work with ERP systems, and help keep production moving; 1+ year of warehouse or material handling experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.