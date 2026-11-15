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Indianapolis
🛒 Indianapolis Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Indy’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from big brands, hotels, and local companies. Good mix of part-time, full-time, and some solid pay rates.
Sales Associate (Part-Time) – Carter’s
- Employer: Carter’s Inc.
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help growing families shop for baby and kids’ clothes in a friendly, upbeat store. Great fit if you like kids’ fashion, flexible schedules, and employee discounts.
Fuel Center Clerk – Kroger
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work at the fuel center helping customers at the pump, running the register, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good if you like a steady, fast-paced outdoor/indoor mix.
Stocking Team Supervisor – Walmart Supercenter #5443
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4650 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$32/hour + possible premiums and incentives
Lead the backroom and truck unloading crew, manage heavy freight, and help keep shelves full. Comes with Walmart benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.
Checkout Team Associate – Walmart Neighborhood Market #5408
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 3805 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible premiums and incentives
Run the registers, help customers at the front end, and keep lines moving. Includes access to Walmart health benefits, discounts, and tuition-paid education.
Customer Service Associate II – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 7041 E 21st St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- Type: Listed as Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)
- Pay: Not listed
Split your time between stocking, cleaning, and running the register. Good if you don’t want to sit still and like basic retail work with benefits options.
Car Wash Customer Service Representative – Bennett’s Company
- Employer: Bennett’s Company
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Greet guests, explain wash options, handle payments, and keep the wash area clean. Great if you like being outdoors, moving around, and learning on the job.
Customer Service Representative – Bennett’s Company
- Employer: Bennett’s Company
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Guide customers through wash choices, run the POS, and direct vehicles safely through the tunnel. Includes training, growth paths, and performance-based rewards.
Customer Service Associate – Bennett’s Company
- Employer: Bennett’s Company
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers with wash options and memberships, process payments, and work on your feet outdoors. Good for someone who likes a busy, active job with advancement potential.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, do simple installs like wipers and batteries, and support store operations. Nice fit if you enjoy cars and want retail experience with growth.
Xfinity Retail Sales Consultant – Comcast
- Employer: Comcast
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hour base with target total of $23.38/hour (base + commission; uncapped potential)
Sell Xfinity services in-store, help customers with bills and account changes, and demo tech products. Comes with day-one benefits, tuition help, and strong commission upside.
Xfinity Retail Assistant Store Manager – Comcast
- Employer: Comcast
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead and coach the retail team, handle staffing and merchandising, and help hit sales goals. Good next step if you have several years of retail leadership and want commission-eligible management.
Store Sales Associate – Citi Trends
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run the register, process freight, help with markdowns, and keep the store looking sharp. Great if you like value fashion and a busy, customer-facing role.
Assistant Store Manager – Boot Barn
- Employer: Boot Barn
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with sales, staff coaching, events, and merchandising in a western/workwear store. Nice fit if you want leadership experience in a community-focused retail brand.
Assistant Manager – Shops at River Crossing – Old Navy
- Employer: Old Navy
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Shops at River Crossing)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run the store, lead a team, and drive sales and merchandising. Comes with strong clothing discounts across Gap Inc. brands and solid benefits.
Thermo King Service Coordinator – Trane Technologies
- Employer: Trane Technologies (Thermo King)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (On-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36,300–$66,465/year (hourly role within this range)
Be the link between commercial fleet customers and technicians—quote work, coordinate service, and build relationships. Strong benefits from day one and a clear, stable career path.
Customer Service Representative – PLS
- Employer: PLS
- Location: 2335 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line role in a financial services center: handle cash transactions, explain products, and keep the store running smoothly. Good if you’re comfortable with money handling and like steady customer traffic.
Communications Operator – Conrad Indianapolis (Hilton)
- Employer: Hilton – Conrad Indianapolis
- Location: Downtown Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Answer and route calls for a luxury hotel, support guest requests, and assist in emergencies. Comes with Hilton travel discounts and a strong benefits package.
Personal Lines Account Manager – Conner Insurance
- Employer: Conner Insurance
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting pay varies by experience
Service personal insurance clients, process changes and claims, and support advisors. Best for someone with several years of insurance experience and an Indiana P&C license (or willing to get one).
Sr Service Agent (Non-DOT) – FedEx
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.24/hour (Tues–Sat, hours TBD)
Help customers with shipping questions, resolve issues, and support station operations while handling packages up to 50 lbs. Solid hourly rate plus FedEx benefits.
Sales Lead – LOFT, Castleton Square Mall
- Employer: LOFT
- Location: Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- Type: Part-time (Regular)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead by example on the sales floor, coach associates, and step in for managers when needed. Great if you want leadership experience plus clothing discounts and growth potential.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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