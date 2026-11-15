Indy’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from big brands, hotels, and local companies. Good mix of part-time, full-time, and some solid pay rates.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Carter’s Inc. Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help growing families shop for baby and kids’ clothes in a friendly, upbeat store. Great fit if you like kids’ fashion, flexible schedules, and employee discounts.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work at the fuel center helping customers at the pump, running the register, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good if you like a steady, fast-paced outdoor/indoor mix.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 4650 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Lead the backroom and truck unloading crew, manage heavy freight, and help keep shelves full. Comes with Walmart benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 3805 S Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

(mid & closing shifts) Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Run the registers, help customers at the front end, and keep lines moving. Includes access to Walmart health benefits, discounts, and tuition-paid education.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 7041 E 21st St, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Type: Listed as Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)

Listed as (posting also mentions part-time) Pay: Not listed

Split your time between stocking, cleaning, and running the register. Good if you don’t want to sit still and like basic retail work with benefits options.

Employer: Bennett’s Company

Bennett’s Company Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Greet guests, explain wash options, handle payments, and keep the wash area clean. Great if you like being outdoors, moving around, and learning on the job.

Employer: Bennett’s Company

Bennett’s Company Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Guide customers through wash choices, run the POS, and direct vehicles safely through the tunnel. Includes training, growth paths, and performance-based rewards.

Employer: Bennett’s Company

Bennett’s Company Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers with wash options and memberships, process payments, and work on your feet outdoors. Good for someone who likes a busy, active job with advancement potential.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, do simple installs like wipers and batteries, and support store operations. Nice fit if you enjoy cars and want retail experience with growth.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour base with target total of $23.38/hour (base + commission; uncapped potential)

Sell Xfinity services in-store, help customers with bills and account changes, and demo tech products. Comes with day-one benefits, tuition help, and strong commission upside.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead and coach the retail team, handle staffing and merchandising, and help hit sales goals. Good next step if you have several years of retail leadership and want commission-eligible management.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the register, process freight, help with markdowns, and keep the store looking sharp. Great if you like value fashion and a busy, customer-facing role.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with sales, staff coaching, events, and merchandising in a western/workwear store. Nice fit if you want leadership experience in a community-focused retail brand.

Employer: Old Navy

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Shops at River Crossing)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run the store, lead a team, and drive sales and merchandising. Comes with strong clothing discounts across Gap Inc. brands and solid benefits.

Employer: Trane Technologies (Thermo King)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (On-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36,300–$66,465/year (hourly role within this range)

Be the link between commercial fleet customers and technicians—quote work, coordinate service, and build relationships. Strong benefits from day one and a clear, stable career path.

Employer: PLS

Location: 2335 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line role in a financial services center: handle cash transactions, explain products, and keep the store running smoothly. Good if you’re comfortable with money handling and like steady customer traffic.

Employer: Hilton – Conrad Indianapolis

Location: Downtown Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Answer and route calls for a luxury hotel, support guest requests, and assist in emergencies. Comes with Hilton travel discounts and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Conner Insurance

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting pay varies by experience

Service personal insurance clients, process changes and claims, and support advisors. Best for someone with several years of insurance experience and an Indiana P&C license (or willing to get one).

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.24/hour (Tues–Sat, hours TBD)

Help customers with shipping questions, resolve issues, and support station operations while handling packages up to 50 lbs. Solid hourly rate plus FedEx benefits.

Employer: LOFT

Location: Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Type: Part-time (Regular)

Pay: Not listed

Lead by example on the sales floor, coach associates, and step in for managers when needed. Great if you want leadership experience plus clothing discounts and growth potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.