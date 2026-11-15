Indianapolis is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, equipment, and grounds running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps car wash equipment running safely across multiple retail sites. Great fit if you’re handy with mechanical, electrical, and pneumatic systems and like troubleshooting on the go.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time (nights)

(nights) Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep car wash locations clean, safe, and guest-ready while working independently at night. Good for someone detail-focused who wants room to grow into customer-facing or leadership roles.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time (nights)

(nights) Salary: Not listed

Similar night role focused on cleaning bays, vacuums, restrooms, and common areas, plus light maintenance. Comes with thorough training and a clear path to move up.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on tech role installing, troubleshooting, and repairing car wash equipment across express and full-service sites. Good match if you like preventive maintenance and working closely with site leaders.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-focused job working on conveyors, pumps, motors, and controls for car washes. Ideal if you have strong electrical/mechanical skills and enjoy minimizing downtime for customers.

Employer: Avanta Care Home Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN 46237

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle deep cleaning in homes and businesses, including hard-to-reach spots, carpets, grout, and more. Good for someone with prior cleaning experience who doesn’t mind physical work and wants steady hours.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.05/hour

Day-shift style schedule (6am–6pm, 2-2-3) keeping GMP areas clean and sanitized in a controlled environment. Great if you like routine, safety standards, and working on a team.

Employer: Williams Comfort Air

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$125,000+ annually (base + bonuses/spiffs)

Residential HVAC service, tune-ups, and repairs with strong earning potential and a company vehicle, tools, and paid training. Best for techs with 2+ years HVAC experience who want a long-term career path.

Employer: Carrier

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $24.00–$48.00/hour + shift premium & overtime

Union plant role keeping industrial machinery in top shape on 2nd shift (Mon–Thu evenings, frequent OT). Strong fit if you have 2+ years industrial maintenance and want solid benefits and stability.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Lead a cleaning crew in a distribution/industrial setting, handling your own tasks plus directing others. Good step up if you have 1–3 years of leadership and janitorial experience and want to grow.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5835 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact pay not listed)

Senior field role maintaining store facilities and equipment (plumbing, electrical, carpentry, material handling). Comes with work vehicle, tools, PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, and free college for associates.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5835 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact pay not listed)

Same Senior General Facilities Maintenance Technician role as above, listed on Indeed. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to field tech for mobile storage units, handling advanced HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and structural repairs at customer sites. Strong match for someone with 5+ years construction/equipment repair and a clean driving record.

Employer: Wynen's

Wynen's Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep bakery production equipment running with preventive maintenance and troubleshooting. Good if you like a food-production environment and can read blueprints and schematics.

Employer: American Senior Communities

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Provide cleaning and laundry services in a senior living community to keep spaces safe and homelike. Comes with access to health benefits, PTO, retirement plans, and career growth programs.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level role doing building upkeep and repairs across at least two trades (carpentry, plumbing, electrical). Good for someone comfortable with physical work and interested in serving veterans.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh. Even if you’re not 100% sure you’re a match, apply—you can always decide later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.