Indianapolis is busy hiring in legal and compliance right now, from the City-County building to big-name healthcare companies. If you’re in law, courts, or regulatory work, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Office of Corporation Counsel

City of Indianapolis – Office of Corporation Counsel Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle complex civil cases for the City-County in state and federal court, including civil rights, torts, contracts, and appeals. This is a senior role for attorneys with 5+ years’ experience, Indiana bar plus Southern District admission, and strong litigation and leadership skills.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Marion County Prosecutor’s Office

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes benefits + PERF retirement)

Support child support cases from start to finish: interviews, paternity testing coordination, worksheets, and court prep. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with the public, and want a public service role with training and a clear mission.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Marion Superior Court (Family Division)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Depends on experience; enhancements for advanced education and bilingual skills

Depends on experience; Apply by: Monday, November 30, 2026 (email resume to Judge Stephen Creason)

Help the judge run daily court: prep files, manage evidence, assist jurors, and answer calls. This is not a security role and is good for organized candidates with strong computer and admin skills who want steady courthouse work.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Marion Superior Court (Criminal Division CPO)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Wed, 6:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. (day shift, hour duty‑free break, may include holidays)

Salary: Not listed; enhancements for degrees and bilingual skills

Not listed; Apply by: Friday, November 20, 2026 (email resume to Paige Bova)

Support criminal court operations and heavy case‑management system work. Ideal if you like structured hours, detailed computer work, and interacting with a wide range of people in a courtroom/office setting.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb – RayzeBio

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,505 – $162,988 (plus potential bonus, stock, and full benefits)

Lead and coordinate global oncology regulatory submissions (INDs, NDAs, CTAs, etc.) across clinical and nonclinical programs. Best for someone with 5+ years in regulatory/project management, strong timeline skills, and experience in drug development.

Employer: Roche Diagnostics

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on‑campus; also options in Tucson, AZ or Pleasanton, CA)

(on‑campus; also options in Tucson, AZ or Pleasanton, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,100 – $197,000 (plus bonus and benefits)

Global role overseeing marketing and brand compliance for diagnostics content, guiding a network of 2,500+ content owners and reviewers. Great match if you have 8+ years in life science/healthcare/med‑device/pharma, love process improvement, and want to shape policy, training, and governance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers here are often open to strong, nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.