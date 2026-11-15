Indianapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from public parks to pharma, trucking, and tech. If you’re ready to step up or make a move, these openings span city, corporate, and startup settings.

Employer: City of Indianapolis (Indy Parks)

City of Indianapolis (Indy Parks) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a whole park region for Indy Parks—overseeing park managers, budgets, programming, and community partnerships. Great fit if you love parks, public service, and managing large teams and operations.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as Technical Project Manager/Scrum Master for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, leading agile delivery and contractor teams. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in tech project management and solid ServiceNow familiarity.

Employer: CyberCoders (national electrical contractor)

(national electrical contractor) Location: Indianapolis, IN (heavy travel)

(heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75K–$100K + bonus, benefits, relocation, some telecommute

Own large, mission‑critical data center projects ($20M+ electrical scope) from precon through commissioning. Best for seasoned electrical PMs with hyperscale data center experience who are comfortable traveling.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb / RayzeBio

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $203,389–$246,459 + bonus, stock, full benefits

Senior leader role on the Indy site leadership team, driving end‑to‑end CMC and site programs in radiopharmaceuticals. Great for pharma/biotech leaders with 10+ years’ experience in CMC, manufacturing, or site operations.

Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote, travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155K–$165K + bonus, benefits

Lead high‑value, cross‑site capital and automation programs across a global diagnostics network. Perfect for engineering leaders with 12–14+ years managing complex, regulated manufacturing or facility projects.

Employer: Your Money Line

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run complex B2B SaaS implementations from discovery to launch for a fast‑growing financial wellness startup. Good match for 2–4 years of SaaS onboarding/implementation experience and strong client‑facing skills.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Indianapolis, IN (national scope)

(national scope) Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,920–$223,200 + benefits

Lead Arcadis’ nationwide EHS practice, overseeing teams in compliance, air quality, product stewardship, and more. A fit for senior EHS consultants with 15+ years’ experience and a passion for practice growth and client strategy.

Employer: Crete Carrier Corporation

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the performance of a trucking terminal—fleet growth, facility upkeep, driver relations, and staff leadership. Great for transportation leaders who like hands‑on operations and building strong driver teams.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel nationwide)

(travel nationwide) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior construction leader role running large aviation projects ($75M+) across the U.S. Best for candidates with 15+ years in construction management and a track record leading multiple big, complex jobs.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)

Location: Indianapolis, IN or Stamford, CT (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,000–$171,600 + bonus, full benefits

Lead global, complex clinical trials as the cross‑functional study lead, owning timelines, risk, and budget. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of clinical trial experience and strong project leadership skills.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage estimating, cost control, and commercial governance on major capital projects. Great for construction cost pros with 3–5+ years’ experience and an interest in large, complex industrial or life‑sciences builds.

Employer: Roche

Location: Indiana (RDC/RDO scope)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,300–$152,800 + bonus, benefits

Own multiple end‑to‑end business processes, KPIs, and governance across Roche’s distribution/operations network. Strong fit for process‑minded leaders with 5+ years’ experience in process design, automation, and improvement.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.