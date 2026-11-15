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Indianapolis
👔 Indianapolis Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Indianapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from public parks to pharma, trucking, and tech. If you’re ready to step up or make a move, these openings span city, corporate, and startup settings.
Regional Manager | Parks
- Employer: City of Indianapolis (Indy Parks)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a whole park region for Indy Parks—overseeing park managers, budgets, programming, and community partnerships. Great fit if you love parks, public service, and managing large teams and operations.
ServiceNow (SHIELD) Manager
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as Technical Project Manager/Scrum Master for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, leading agile delivery and contractor teams. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in tech project management and solid ServiceNow familiarity.
Electrical Project Manager (Traveling)
- Employer: CyberCoders (national electrical contractor)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75K–$100K + bonus, benefits, relocation, some telecommute
Own large, mission‑critical data center projects ($20M+ electrical scope) from precon through commissioning. Best for seasoned electrical PMs with hyperscale data center experience who are comfortable traveling.
Director, Site and CMC Program Management
- Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb / RayzeBio
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $203,389–$246,459 + bonus, stock, full benefits
Senior leader role on the Indy site leadership team, driving end‑to‑end CMC and site programs in radiopharmaceuticals. Great for pharma/biotech leaders with 10+ years’ experience in CMC, manufacturing, or site operations.
Sr. Manager, Technical Project Management (Capital Projects)
- Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote, travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155K–$165K + bonus, benefits
Lead high‑value, cross‑site capital and automation programs across a global diagnostics network. Perfect for engineering leaders with 12–14+ years managing complex, regulated manufacturing or facility projects.
Implementation Project Manager
- Employer: Your Money Line
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run complex B2B SaaS implementations from discovery to launch for a fast‑growing financial wellness startup. Good match for 2–4 years of SaaS onboarding/implementation experience and strong client‑facing skills.
National EHS Service Area Leader
- Employer: Arcadis
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (national scope)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $133,920–$223,200 + benefits
Lead Arcadis’ nationwide EHS practice, overseeing teams in compliance, air quality, product stewardship, and more. A fit for senior EHS consultants with 15+ years’ experience and a passion for practice growth and client strategy.
Terminal Manager
- Employer: Crete Carrier Corporation
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the performance of a trucking terminal—fleet growth, facility upkeep, driver relations, and staff leadership. Great for transportation leaders who like hands‑on operations and building strong driver teams.
Traveling Project Director – Aviation
- Employer: JE Dunn Construction
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel nationwide)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior construction leader role running large aviation projects ($75M+) across the U.S. Best for candidates with 15+ years in construction management and a track record leading multiple big, complex jobs.
Associate Director, Clinical Development Trial Lead (CDTL)
- Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN or Stamford, CT (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,000–$171,600 + bonus, full benefits
Lead global, complex clinical trials as the cross‑functional study lead, owning timelines, risk, and budget. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of clinical trial experience and strong project leadership skills.
Cost Manager / Quantity Surveyor – Construction
- Employer: Turner & Townsend
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage estimating, cost control, and commercial governance on major capital projects. Great for construction cost pros with 3–5+ years’ experience and an interest in large, complex industrial or life‑sciences builds.
Sr. Business Process Owner
- Employer: Roche
- Location: Indiana (RDC/RDO scope)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $82,300–$152,800 + bonus, benefits
Own multiple end‑to‑end business processes, KPIs, and governance across Roche’s distribution/operations network. Strong fit for process‑minded leaders with 5+ years’ experience in process design, automation, and improvement.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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