undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Indianapolis construction & trades: multiple openings up to $120K
Indy’s trades scene is busy right now – from city jobs to traveling roles with big benefits. Here are some solid openings if you like working with your hands and being out in the field.
Tire Truck Operator – DPW Fleet Services
- Employer: City of Indianapolis
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Handle tire repairs and changes for city vehicles and heavy equipment, often out on the road. Good fit if you have 5+ years tire repair experience and want steady city work with lots of hands-on time.
Project Manager – Construction, DPW
- Employer: City of Indianapolis
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee public works projects like roads, bridges, and storm/wastewater jobs. Great for someone with 3+ years in design, inspection, or project management who wants to work directly on city infrastructure.
Commercial Construction Superintendent (Healthcare) – Travel
- Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.
- Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN with national travel
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $80,000 – $120,000/year
Lead new builds and renovations for healthcare projects around the country. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a healthcare superintendent, strong scheduling skills, and are ready to travel.
(Duplicate listing also at this link; same role.)
Kiosk Set Up Crew – Seasonal Field Support Technician
- Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $15 – $18/hour
Drive a small moving truck, set up and tear down kiosks in local retail stores, and handle light tech setup. Good side gig if you’re comfortable with tools, lifting up to 55 lbs, and basic tech.
(Same job also posted on Indeed here.)
Plumbing Projects Lead Installer
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead residential and light commercial plumbing installs—water heaters, piping, fixtures, and drains. Great for an experienced installer who likes running jobs and mentoring helpers.
Compliance Technician – Underground Storage Tank
- Employer: OWL Services
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (multi-state travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes 10 paid holidays, FTO, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision
Entry path into the UST compliance testing trade for gas stations, with paid training and travel. Good if you have a mechanical background, can pass a DOT physical, and like field work.
Sewer/Water Lead Installer
- Employer: Mr. Plumber
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 – $35+/hour base plus bonuses
Lead a crew doing residential sewer and water line repairs and replacements. Strong match if you have 2–3+ years sewer/plumbing experience, can run equipment, and want solid benefits and PTO.
Drain Technician
- Employer: Hope Plumbing
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $20/hour + up to $150 per turnover
Handle in-home drain cleaning and camera work while helping customers choose the right services. Comes with company truck, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and health benefits.
Plumbing Estimator
- Employer: KennMar / MotherPlumber
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (DOE)
Office-based role preparing plumbing estimates for commercial, multi-family, and residential projects. Best for an experienced plumbing estimator who wants long-term growth and 401(k) match, PTO, and health benefits.
Welder II – Fire Protection Pipe
- Employer: Core & Main
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Use a semi-automatic welder to fabricate fire protection piping to NFPA standards. You’ll need to be a certified pressure pipe welder with 2–5 years’ experience and comfortable lifting 50+ lbs.
National Traveling Journeymen Electrician
- Employer: InPwr Inc.
- Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN with national travel
- Type: Full-time, traveling
- Pay: Highly competitive salary; 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision & life, 401(k) match, paid sabbatical every 5 years
Join an award-winning electrical design-build firm, working 17 days on / 4 days off on complex projects nationwide. Great if you’re a licensed journeyman who likes overtime, travel, and big-company benefits.
Commercial Sheet Metal Installer
- Employer: Crete United
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $40/hour (DOE)
Install commercial HVAC ductwork and sheet metal on active job sites. Perfect for someone with 3+ years commercial sheet metal experience, a clean license, and a focus on safety.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.