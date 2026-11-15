Indy’s trades scene is busy right now – from city jobs to traveling roles with big benefits. Here are some solid openings if you like working with your hands and being out in the field.

Employer: City of Indianapolis

City of Indianapolis Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle tire repairs and changes for city vehicles and heavy equipment, often out on the road. Good fit if you have 5+ years tire repair experience and want steady city work with lots of hands-on time.

Employer: City of Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee public works projects like roads, bridges, and storm/wastewater jobs. Great for someone with 3+ years in design, inspection, or project management who wants to work directly on city infrastructure.

Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.

Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN with national travel

Based in with national travel Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Lead new builds and renovations for healthcare projects around the country. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a healthcare superintendent, strong scheduling skills, and are ready to travel.

(Duplicate listing also at this link; same role.)

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15 – $18/hour

Drive a small moving truck, set up and tear down kiosks in local retail stores, and handle light tech setup. Good side gig if you’re comfortable with tools, lifting up to 55 lbs, and basic tech.

(Same job also posted on Indeed here.)

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead residential and light commercial plumbing installs—water heaters, piping, fixtures, and drains. Great for an experienced installer who likes running jobs and mentoring helpers.

Employer: OWL Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN (multi-state travel)

(multi-state travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes 10 paid holidays, FTO, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision

Entry path into the UST compliance testing trade for gas stations, with paid training and travel. Good if you have a mechanical background, can pass a DOT physical, and like field work.

Employer: Mr. Plumber

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $35+/hour base plus bonuses

Lead a crew doing residential sewer and water line repairs and replacements. Strong match if you have 2–3+ years sewer/plumbing experience, can run equipment, and want solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Hope Plumbing

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $20/hour + up to $150 per turnover

Handle in-home drain cleaning and camera work while helping customers choose the right services. Comes with company truck, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and health benefits.

Employer: KennMar / MotherPlumber

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (DOE)

Office-based role preparing plumbing estimates for commercial, multi-family, and residential projects. Best for an experienced plumbing estimator who wants long-term growth and 401(k) match, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use a semi-automatic welder to fabricate fire protection piping to NFPA standards. You’ll need to be a certified pressure pipe welder with 2–5 years’ experience and comfortable lifting 50+ lbs.

Employer: InPwr Inc.

Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN with national travel

Based in with national travel Type: Full-time, traveling

Pay: Highly competitive salary; 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision & life, 401(k) match, paid sabbatical every 5 years

Join an award-winning electrical design-build firm, working 17 days on / 4 days off on complex projects nationwide. Great if you’re a licensed journeyman who likes overtime, travel, and big-company benefits.

Employer: Crete United

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $40/hour (DOE)

Install commercial HVAC ductwork and sheet metal on active job sites. Perfect for someone with 3+ years commercial sheet metal experience, a clean license, and a focus on safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.