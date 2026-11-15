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Indianapolis
🤝 Indianapolis Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Indianapolis has a steady flow of community and social service jobs right now, especially for folks who like direct client work and case management.
Here are several solid options hiring in Indianapolis, IN:
FYI Case Manager
- Employer: City of Indianapolis
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports youth at the FYI Center through intakes, safety and success planning, crisis response, and CANS assessments. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, experience with youth, and can work some nights, weekends, and holidays.
Case Manager – Marion County Community Corrections (MCCC)
- Employer: City of Indianapolis
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with clients on community supervision (electronic monitoring or residential) using evidence-based practices and the Indiana Risk Assessment System (IRAS). Good for someone with a criminal justice background, strong documentation skills, and comfort testifying in court.
Support Specialist / Care Coordinator – Harmony House (7am–7:30pm)
- Employer: Eskenazi Health – Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide skills training, crisis management, and case management for clients in a mental health setting. Requires a bachelor’s degree (BSW must be licensed) and is ideal if you’re interested in behavioral health and working on a multidisciplinary team.
Direct Support Professional
- Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community and at home. Offers full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and training, and works well for someone patient, reliable, and comfortable with personal care.
Social Worker – Hospice
- Employer: Brighton Hospice
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes monthly bonus opportunities)
Provide psychosocial and grief support to hospice patients and families, plus resource connection and advocacy. Perks include PTO, mileage reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and minimal on-call.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) Team Lead
- Employer: Angels of Hope Home Care Agency LLC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Lead and mentor DSPs while also providing hands-on care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Includes PTO, training, advancement opportunities, and a mix of leadership, documentation review, and direct support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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