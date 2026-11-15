Indianapolis has a steady flow of community and social service jobs right now, especially for folks who like direct client work and case management.

Here are several solid options hiring in Indianapolis, IN:

Employer: City of Indianapolis

City of Indianapolis Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports youth at the FYI Center through intakes, safety and success planning, crisis response, and CANS assessments. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, experience with youth, and can work some nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: City of Indianapolis

City of Indianapolis Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with clients on community supervision (electronic monitoring or residential) using evidence-based practices and the Indiana Risk Assessment System (IRAS). Good for someone with a criminal justice background, strong documentation skills, and comfort testifying in court.

Employer: Eskenazi Health – Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide skills training, crisis management, and case management for clients in a mental health setting. Requires a bachelor’s degree (BSW must be licensed) and is ideal if you’re interested in behavioral health and working on a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community and at home. Offers full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and training, and works well for someone patient, reliable, and comfortable with personal care.

Employer: Brighton Hospice

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes monthly bonus opportunities)

Provide psychosocial and grief support to hospice patients and families, plus resource connection and advocacy. Perks include PTO, mileage reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and minimal on-call.

Employer: Angels of Hope Home Care Agency LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead and mentor DSPs while also providing hands-on care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Includes PTO, training, advancement opportunities, and a mix of leadership, documentation review, and direct support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.