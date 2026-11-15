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Indianapolis
📋 Indianapolis Admin Jobs with Multiple Office & Executive Roles
5 days ago
Indy’s admin scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level office work and higher-level corporate roles. Here are several solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Medical Billing Receptionist – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Heal at Home
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)
- Type: OTHER
- Pay: $24.38 – $29.36 per hour, about 44 hours/week
- Benefits: Dental, flexible schedule, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement
- Why it’s worth a look: Great starter role in healthcare admin with no prior medical office experience required. You’ll greet patients, schedule visits, and help with billing and records using EMR/EHR systems.
Manager, Records & Information Governance (RIG)
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: PART-TIME
- Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=8231_9_26
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior-level role for someone with 5+ years in records/information management. You’ll shape retention policies, advise business leaders, and modernize workflows at a major global firm.
Office Clerk – $19.52/hr
- Employer: Dohrn
- Location: Indianapolis, IN terminal
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Pay: $19.52 per hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm
- Benefits: Health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, life insurance, disability, and more
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday office job with a regional transportation company. You’ll handle freight paperwork, track missing/damaged shipments, and support customer service—office experience is preferred but not required.
Executive Concierge – PST
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (supporting PST time zone)
- Type: FULL-TIME
- Salary range: $35,500 – $109,120 (higher range for some locations; bonus eligible)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday pay, vacation, sick leave, and more
- Why it’s worth a look: High-impact admin role supporting senior leaders—managing calendars, travel, meetings, and confidential info. Good fit if you have 1+ year of admin experience and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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