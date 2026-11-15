Indy’s admin scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level office work and higher-level corporate roles. Here are several solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Heal at Home

Heal at Home Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)

Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $24.38 – $29.36 per hour , about 44 hours/week

, about Benefits: Dental, flexible schedule, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement

Dental, flexible schedule, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement Why it’s worth a look: Great starter role in healthcare admin with no prior medical office experience required. You’ll greet patients, schedule visits, and help with billing and records using EMR/EHR systems.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: PART-TIME

PART-TIME Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city : https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=8231_9_26

See KPMG’s : https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=8231_9_26 Why it’s worth a look: Senior-level role for someone with 5+ years in records/information management. You’ll shape retention policies, advise business leaders, and modernize workflows at a major global firm.

Employer: Dohrn

Location: Indianapolis, IN terminal

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $19.52 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm

Benefits: Health, vision, dental, 401(k) match , life insurance, disability, and more

Health, vision, dental, , life insurance, disability, and more Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday office job with a regional transportation company. You’ll handle freight paperwork, track missing/damaged shipments, and support customer service—office experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN (supporting PST time zone)

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary range: $35,500 – $109,120 (higher range for some locations; bonus eligible)

(higher range for some locations; bonus eligible) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday pay, vacation, sick leave, and more

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday pay, vacation, sick leave, and more Why it’s worth a look: High-impact admin role supporting senior leaders—managing calendars, travel, meetings, and confidential info. Good fit if you have 1+ year of admin experience and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.