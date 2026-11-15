Indianapolis is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from bedside care to remote coding and high-end clinical leadership. Lots of options whether you want hospital shifts, home care, or a virtual role.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,968 per week

This Cath Lab Tech contract offers aggressive pay packages, day shifts, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision plus 401(k), daily pay, and free CEUs. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong stipends and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: City of Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Help shelter animals with meds, diagnostics, wound care, and transport while supporting adoption and rescue work. Best for someone with 2+ years vet assistant experience who’s comfortable with medical decision input and handling large, sometimes aggressive animals.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr evening shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr evening shifts) Pay: $2,566 per week

Weekend evening CT role (Fri–Sun 1 p.m.–1 a.m.) with competitive travel pay and benefits. Great fit if you like compressed schedules and want a supportive travel agency founded by nurses.

Employer: Right at Home – Indianapolis West

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: $14–$17/hour

Work 9 a.m.–9 p.m. 12-hour shifts helping seniors at home with ADLs, companionship, meals, and light housekeeping. Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, referral bonuses, and strong recognition programs make this ideal if you’re dependable and love one-on-one care.

Employer: Guardian Pharmacy of Indiana

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 10 a.m.–7 p.m., rotating Sat; one 12–9 p.m. day)

Support a long-term care pharmacy by filling, packaging, and labeling prescriptions in a fast-paced setting. Great for detail-oriented techs with 1+ year experience who want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time (2×12-hr night shifts, rotating weekends)

Care for high-acuity cardiac and transplant patients using advanced devices like ECMO and VADs. Best for RNs with Indiana license, BLS, and critical care experience who want strong benefits and tuition support in a mission-driven system.

Employer: Elevance Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (virtual role)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary range (select locations): $95,172–$149,556

Fully virtual coding/audit role reviewing inpatient records for DRG accuracy. Requires RHIA/RHIT/CCS/CIC and 5+ years ICD-9/10 and DRG experience—great if you want high-level coding work from home with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Franciscan Surgery Center (via HirefinderRPO)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, ambulatory surgery

Enjoy no weekends and no holidays in an outpatient OR setting. Perfect for RNs with prior OR experience who want predictable hours, a clean environment, and a focus on surgical patients only.

Employer: Midwest Specialty Surgery Center (USPI)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: PRN (as needed)

Scrub in on surgeries, manage instruments, and support the OR team in an ambulatory center. Good match if you’re a certified surg tech with strong aseptic skills looking for flexible, per-diem hours.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,000–$171,600

Lead complex global oncology trials as a Clinical Development Trial Lead. Ideal for candidates with 5+ years clinical research, oncology background, and strong project management skills who want high impact, leadership, and robust benefits.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: 13-week travel contract (4×10-hr day shifts)

(4×10-hr day shifts) Pay: $3,213–$3,413 per week

Day-shift IR role at a large children’s facility using Cerner, with Aya’s day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and housing options. Great if you have 1+ year IR experience and want top-tier travel support.

Employer: Talent4Health

Talent4Health Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: 13-week travel contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,377 per week

Peds-focused RRT role (NICU/PICU/children’s hospital experience needed) with Fri–Sun shifts and Indiana license required. Good for experienced RRTs wanting strong recruiter support and consistent weekend work.

Employer: Community Health Network

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Support nurses with direct patient care, vitals, transport, and meals on a Med/Surg/Oncology unit. Great entry point if you have CNA or 3+ months clinical experience or are in nursing school and want hospital experience.

Employer: Community Health Network

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Front-desk role handling registration, insurance verification, scheduling, and payments using EPIC. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, strong customer service skills, and want to get into healthcare without a clinical license.

Employer: National Vision Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Comp: Competitive salary with bonus potential

Provide full-scope eye exams with no on-call and no late nights, plus flexible schedules and robust benefits. Great for ODs who want autonomy, CE support, and a patient-first (not sales-tied) bonus structure.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Deliver anesthesia care from pre-op assessment through recovery, focusing on safety and pain control. Best for experienced CRNAs who want collaborative practice across varied clinical settings.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: 13-week travel contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,109 per week

NICU RRT role at IU Health Riley Hospital for Children with day shifts and weekly pay. Great if you’re NICU-certified and want a focused neonatal assignment with housing and license reimbursement options.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel contract, 14 weeks (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts) Pay: $2,439 per week

Day-shift RRT contract with weekly gross pay based on GSA stipends, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more. Ideal for travelers wanting strong benefits and a diversity-focused agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.