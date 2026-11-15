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Indianapolis
🏥 Indianapolis Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Indianapolis is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from bedside care to remote coding and high-end clinical leadership. Lots of options whether you want hospital shifts, home care, or a virtual role.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,968/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $2,968 per week
This Cath Lab Tech contract offers aggressive pay packages, day shifts, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision plus 401(k), daily pay, and free CEUs. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong stipends and 24/7 clinical support.
Veterinary Assistant II – Animal Care Services
- Employer: City of Indianapolis
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
Help shelter animals with meds, diagnostics, wound care, and transport while supporting adoption and rescue work. Best for someone with 2+ years vet assistant experience who’s comfortable with medical decision input and handling large, sometimes aggressive animals.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,566/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr evening shifts)
- Pay: $2,566 per week
Weekend evening CT role (Fri–Sun 1 p.m.–1 a.m.) with competitive travel pay and benefits. Great fit if you like compressed schedules and want a supportive travel agency founded by nurses.
12-Hour Day Shift HHA/CNA/Caregiver
- Employer: Right at Home – Indianapolis West
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time (and part-time options)
- Pay: $14–$17/hour
Work 9 a.m.–9 p.m. 12-hour shifts helping seniors at home with ADLs, companionship, meals, and light housekeeping. Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, referral bonuses, and strong recognition programs make this ideal if you’re dependable and love one-on-one care.
Pharmacy Technician – Fulfillment
- Employer: Guardian Pharmacy of Indiana
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 10 a.m.–7 p.m., rotating Sat; one 12–9 p.m. day)
Support a long-term care pharmacy by filling, packaging, and labeling prescriptions in a fast-paced setting. Great for detail-oriented techs with 1+ year experience who want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.
Registered Nurse – Cardiac CVTU/CVICU
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time (2×12-hr night shifts, rotating weekends)
Care for high-acuity cardiac and transplant patients using advanced devices like ECMO and VADs. Best for RNs with Indiana license, BLS, and critical care experience who want strong benefits and tuition support in a mission-driven system.
Inpatient DRG Validator (Acute Care) – Virtual
- Employer: Elevance Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (virtual role)
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Salary range (select locations): $95,172–$149,556
Fully virtual coding/audit role reviewing inpatient records for DRG accuracy. Requires RHIA/RHIT/CCS/CIC and 5+ years ICD-9/10 and DRG experience—great if you want high-level coding work from home with strong pay and benefits.
Operating Room Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Franciscan Surgery Center (via HirefinderRPO)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, ambulatory surgery
Enjoy no weekends and no holidays in an outpatient OR setting. Perfect for RNs with prior OR experience who want predictable hours, a clean environment, and a focus on surgical patients only.
Certified Surgical Technologist – PRN
- Employer: Midwest Specialty Surgery Center (USPI)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: PRN (as needed)
Scrub in on surgeries, manage instruments, and support the OR team in an ambulatory center. Good match if you’re a certified surg tech with strong aseptic skills looking for flexible, per-diem hours.
Associate Director – Clinical Development, Oncology
- Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,000–$171,600
Lead complex global oncology trials as a Clinical Development Trial Lead. Ideal for candidates with 5+ years clinical research, oncology background, and strong project management skills who want high impact, leadership, and robust benefits.
Travel Interventional Radiology – $3,213–$3,413/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: 13-week travel contract (4×10-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $3,213–$3,413 per week
Day-shift IR role at a large children’s facility using Cerner, with Aya’s day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and housing options. Great if you have 1+ year IR experience and want top-tier travel support.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,377/week
- Employer: Talent4Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: 13-week travel contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $2,377 per week
Peds-focused RRT role (NICU/PICU/children’s hospital experience needed) with Fri–Sun shifts and Indiana license required. Good for experienced RRTs wanting strong recruiter support and consistent weekend work.
Sr. Patient Care Tech – Med/Surg/Oncology
- Employer: Community Health Network
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
Support nurses with direct patient care, vitals, transport, and meals on a Med/Surg/Oncology unit. Great entry point if you have CNA or 3+ months clinical experience or are in nursing school and want hospital experience.
Associate Patient Access Rep – Heart & Vascular Hospital
- Employer: Community Health Network
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
Front-desk role handling registration, insurance verification, scheduling, and payments using EPIC. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, strong customer service skills, and want to get into healthcare without a clinical license.
Optometrist – Full-Scope Primary Eye Care
- Employer: National Vision Inc.
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Competitive salary with bonus potential
Provide full-scope eye exams with no on-call and no late nights, plus flexible schedules and robust benefits. Great for ODs who want autonomy, CE support, and a patient-first (not sales-tied) bonus structure.
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
Deliver anesthesia care from pre-op assessment through recovery, focusing on safety and pain control. Best for experienced CRNAs who want collaborative practice across varied clinical settings.
Travel NICU Certified Respiratory Therapist – $2,109/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: 13-week travel contract (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $2,109 per week
NICU RRT role at IU Health Riley Hospital for Children with day shifts and weekly pay. Great if you’re NICU-certified and want a focused neonatal assignment with housing and license reimbursement options.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,439/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Travel contract, 14 weeks (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $2,439 per week
Day-shift RRT contract with weekly gross pay based on GSA stipends, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more. Ideal for travelers wanting strong benefits and a diversity-focused agency.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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