Indianapolis is hot right now for engineers and designers, especially in pharma, automation, and building systems. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Planet Group

The Planet Group Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Contract

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 + benefits and profit sharing

Work on automated equipment for a medical device line, programming Allen Bradley PLCs, Cognex vision, and Fanuc robots. Great fit if you have 2+ years in automation/controls, validation (IQ/OQ/PQ), and like boosting yield and quality.

Employer: TRUHIRE, LLC. (for a healthcare-focused firm)

(for a healthcare-focused firm) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $100,000 – $175,000

Design HVAC and mechanical systems for healthcare buildings and serve as Engineer of Record. Requires PE license, 4+ years’ experience, Revit/AutoCAD MEP skills, and offers up to 5 weeks vacation, strong insurance, 401(k) match, and license bonuses.

Employer: Toyota Automated Logistics

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Help design and sell warehouse automation systems using data analysis, material handling system design, and computer simulation. Good for industrial/mechanical/IE grads who enjoy client-facing work, modeling tools (FlexSim, Arena, etc.), and about 20% travel.

Employer: Toyota Automated Logistics

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, heavy travel

Program and commission PLC/HMI/SCADA systems for large material handling projects. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years controls experience, can travel ~80% (10 days on-site / 4 days home), and want hands-on work plus strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: FANUC America Corporation

Location: Midwest support, commutable to Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $53,578 – $85,948 (base + bonuses/profit sharing)

Travel to customer sites (~80% travel) to troubleshoot and repair FANUC robots and controllers. Great for early-career techs/engineers with mechanical/electrical troubleshooting skills and interest in robotics; includes solid medical, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a global MEP firm)

(recruiting for a global MEP firm) Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $170,000

Lead plumbing design for commercial/industrial projects with AutoCAD & Revit and strong code knowledge. Aimed at candidates with 5+ years plumbing design, offers hybrid work, full benefits, 401(k), PTO, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)

Location: Indianapolis, IN / Lilly sites (US or EU)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,500 – $211,200 + bonus & full benefits

Senior C&Q leader role overseeing major pharma capital projects worldwide. Needs 15+ years C&Q experience, GMP and ASTM E2500 expertise, and a track record leading large programs; includes 15–25% travel and strong 401(k), pension, and health benefits.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,500 – $211,200 + bonus & full benefits

Own crystallization process design for small-molecule and peptide APIs in a new development facility. Requires Chemical Engineering degree (BS/MS/PhD) and hands-on crystallization, PAT, and modeling experience; low travel (0–10%) and deep collaboration with chemists and process teams.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Support aerospace/defense electrical systems with materials, chemistry, and failure analysis work. Great early-career role (0–2 years) for BS in Chemistry/Materials/ChemE, with lab testing, process development, and the ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance; includes healthcare, retirement, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead the Survey Department, manage multiple crews, and drive new business across land development and infrastructure. Requires Professional Land Surveyor license and 10+ years’ experience; offers company-paid medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and license bonuses.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Oversee survey/geospatial projects, budgets, and teams while mentoring junior staff. Best for licensed, senior-level survey pros (10+ years) who enjoy project management, client contact, and business development, with the same strong benefits package as above.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a design firm)

(recruiting for a design firm) Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Lead multi-family, commercial, education, and mixed-use projects from programming through construction. Needs 4–15 years’ experience, strong Revit skills, and comfort juggling multiple projects; offers a flexible hybrid setup and a strong, people-focused culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.