Indy’s science scene is buzzing right now, from big pharma to university labs. If you’re into research, data, or lab leadership, there are some strong full-time roles open.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb (RayzeBio)

Bristol Myers Squibb (RayzeBio) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Salary: $107,904 – $130,754

Type: Full-time

Lead preclinical development and CMC work for cutting-edge cancer radiopharmaceuticals in a lab setting with radioactive materials. Great fit if you have 5+ years in pharma drug development and want impact plus big-company benefits and flexible time off.

Employer: Indiana University (Riley Children’s / IUSM)

(Riley Children’s / IUSM) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Salary: $58,000 – $68,000

Type: Full-time

Coordinate pediatric rheumatology clinical trials from screening and consent to data management and IRB work. Good for someone with a science/health degree and clinical research experience who wants strong university benefits and steady, mission-driven work.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)

Location: Indianapolis, IN – Lilly Technology Center-North

Salary: $153,000 – $239,800

Type: Full-time

High-impact leadership role guiding CMC strategy and scalable manufacturing for oligonucleotide therapies. Ideal for a PhD/MS with deep oligo and solid-phase synthesis experience who wants to lead teams, tech transfer, and regulatory-facing work.

Employer: Eurofins

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5

Run a microbiology lab team handling GMP/GLP pharmaceutical testing and environmental monitoring. Great next step if you have a biology/chemistry degree, 3+ years lab experience, and want to move into people leadership with solid benefits.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Salary: $69,000 – $195,800

Type: Full-time

Blend stats, programming, and clinical science to design studies, build CDISC datasets, and support regulatory submissions. Nice match for someone who loves data, clear communication, and wants their analysis to shape real-world drug decisions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.