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🔬 Indianapolis Science Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Openings
Indy’s science scene is buzzing right now, from big pharma to university labs. If you’re into research, data, or lab leadership, there are some strong full-time roles open.
Sr. Scientist, Radiopharmaceuticals
- Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb (RayzeBio)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Salary: $107,904 – $130,754
- Type: Full-time
Lead preclinical development and CMC work for cutting-edge cancer radiopharmaceuticals in a lab setting with radioactive materials. Great fit if you have 5+ years in pharma drug development and want impact plus big-company benefits and flexible time off.
Clinical Research Coordinator, Pediatrics Rheumatology
- Employer: Indiana University (Riley Children’s / IUSM)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Salary: $58,000 – $68,000
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate pediatric rheumatology clinical trials from screening and consent to data management and IRB work. Good for someone with a science/health degree and clinical research experience who wants strong university benefits and steady, mission-driven work.
Scientific Director, Process Chemistry – Oligonucleotides
- Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN – Lilly Technology Center-North
- Salary: $153,000 – $239,800
- Type: Full-time
High-impact leadership role guiding CMC strategy and scalable manufacturing for oligonucleotide therapies. Ideal for a PhD/MS with deep oligo and solid-phase synthesis experience who wants to lead teams, tech transfer, and regulatory-facing work.
Group Leader II, Microbiology
- Employer: Eurofins
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5
Run a microbiology lab team handling GMP/GLP pharmaceutical testing and environmental monitoring. Great next step if you have a biology/chemistry degree, 3+ years lab experience, and want to move into people leadership with solid benefits.
Sr. Computational Statistician
- Employer: Eli Lilly and Company
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Salary: $69,000 – $195,800
- Type: Full-time
Blend stats, programming, and clinical science to design studies, build CDISC datasets, and support regulatory submissions. Nice match for someone who loves data, clear communication, and wants their analysis to shape real-world drug decisions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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