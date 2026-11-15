Indianapolis manufacturing is busy right now – from hands-on plant work to higher-paying tech roles, there’s a good mix of options on the table.

Here are several solid openings around Indianapolis, IN worth a look:

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Indianapolis, IN (local territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000+ first year (incl. OT + guaranteed commission)

You’ll install and repair industrial marking/coding equipment, mostly driving locally and home most nights. Great fit if you’re strong with electro-mechanical troubleshooting and like a mix of field work, customer contact, and solid earning potential.

Employer: Linde Advanced Material Technologies

Location: Speedway, IN (Indianapolis area)

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (7:00am–7:30pm)

Lead a production team on shift, set expectations, coach employees, and jump in on the line when needed. Good for someone with several years of manufacturing and at least 3 years in leadership who wants a stable role with big-industry benefits.

Employer: American Welding & Gas, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Handle the manufacturing of compressed gas and liquid products: inspecting, filling, labeling, and moving cylinders. This role is physical and detail-focused, with medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: O'Neal Manufacturing Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Plan and schedule production jobs, coordinate workflow between departments, and adjust for delays. Great if you’re organized, Excel-savvy, and like being the hub between the office and the shop floor.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, safety-sensitive

Clean, prep, and do minor repairs on storage containers and mobile offices, plus operate forklifts to keep the yard organized. A good entry point if you like hands-on work and want strong benefits, career growth, and an inclusive culture.

Employer: Hader Solutions

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Keep manufacturing equipment running through routine maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs. Ideal for someone with solid mechanical skills who enjoys improving uptime and supporting continuous improvement on the line.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Inspect and hang garments for processing, checking for damage and quality issues. Offers on-the-job training, weekends off, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences (Danaher)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Own setup and optimization of injection and blow molding cells, including molds, EOAT, automation, and utilities. Strong match if you have an associate degree, hands-on tool skills, and want to grow in a high-tech plastics manufacturing environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.