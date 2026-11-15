Indianapolis has a steady stream of public safety openings right now, from lifeguards to security and dispatch. If you like keeping people safe and staying alert on the job, this week has some solid options.

Employer: City of Indianapolis (Indy Parks)

City of Indianapolis (Indy Parks) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll guard the pool, watch your assigned zone, respond to emergencies, and help with swim lessons and pool upkeep. Great fit if you’re lifeguard certified, like working outdoors, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: City of Indianapolis (Indy Parks)

City of Indianapolis (Indy Parks) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Thatcher role, but at the Krannert park location. You’ll focus on aquatic safety, rescues, first aid, and customer service, plus help with lessons and special events.

Employer: City of Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take in emergency and non-emergency calls for Public Works, relay info to the right crews, and keep accurate records. Good for someone with strong phone skills, basic city geography knowledge, and comfort in a dispatch center setting.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Marion County Community Corrections

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (2nd & 3rd shift)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll process people going onto electronic monitoring, track alerts 24/7/365, and document violations and court actions. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with court documents and databases, and open to evening/overnight shifts.

Employer: GardaWorld

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20/hour, benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match

Watch multiple screens, write reports, and respond quickly to incidents from a security operations center–style setting. Set 2nd or 3rd shift (Wed–Sun), with uniform provided and room to grow inside a large security company.

Employer: MSI Security

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site)

Type: Approx. 37–40 hrs/week, weekdays AM

Salary: From $17/hour

Stand post, respond to incidents, and protect client property in an armed role. You’ll need an Indiana concealed carry permit, be 21+, pass background and drug screening, and ideally bring 2+ years armed security, law enforcement, or military experience. Includes health insurance, PTO, and training.

Employer: Vivint (NRG)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Piece-rate + unlimited commission (exact pay not listed)

Install and service smart home security systems in customers’ homes, explain how everything works, and upsell extra services. Good for someone with a sales mindset, clean driving record, and comfort with ladders, attics, and outdoor work.

Employer: Astro Pak

Location: Indianapolis, IN (heavy regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel up to 80% of the time to job sites, run safety inspections, support incident investigations, and train teams. A fit if you have 1–3 years EHS/QEHS experience, strong communication skills, and like being out in the field more than at a desk.

Employer: Securitas

Location: Indianapolis, IN (plus Carmel & Speedway)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20/hour, weekly pay, benefits

Patrol multiple client sites by vehicle, enforce site rules, and keep things safe overnight and on weekends. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean driving history, weekend and 3rd-shift availability, and about 1 year of security experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has several related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.