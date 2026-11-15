Indianapolis tech is hot right now—especially in healthcare, finance, and consulting. Lots of hybrid and on-site roles, many with six-figure ranges and room to grow.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Indianapolis, IN (Digital Nexus Technology)

(Digital Nexus Technology) Type: Full-time

Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG site (see pay transparency link in posting)

Own and enhance KPMG’s ServiceNow Discovery/CMDB capabilities—patterns, probes, sensors, MID Servers, and IRE. Great fit if you have 5+ years CMDB/Discovery ops, strong troubleshooting, and no need for visa sponsorship.

Employer: Xforia Tech

Xforia Tech Location: Indianapolis, IN – Hybrid

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small QA team as a hands-on automation architect in the healthcare domain using Playwright, Mabl, TestComplete. Aimed at senior folks with 15+ years automation, strong JS/TS/Python/C# skills, and non-H1B work authorization.

Employer: EY

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Location open, travel 40–60%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (US range; higher in select markets)

Lead SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash workstreams—design, configuration, workshops, and full lifecycle delivery. Ideal if you have 4–6+ years SAP OTC, hands-on S/4, and enjoy client-facing consulting.

Employer: EY

Location: Indianapolis, IN (multi-city role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,200 – $163,000 (most US locations)

Support and review Azure Databricks / Microsoft Fabric data solutions—pipelines, issue triage, documentation, and QA. Good for 2–5 year data engineers who want more ownership and exposure to AI/analytics platforms.

Employer: Beacon Hill Technologies

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Become the internal owner of a large UKG Pro / UltiPro environment—admin, configuration, integrations, reporting, and HR stakeholder management. Best for someone with 6+ years UKG Pro and experience running the platform end-to-end.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead healthcare AI/GenAI solutions for health systems—RAG, LLM apps, clinical workflows, and HIPAA-compliant cloud (Azure/AWS/GCP). Aimed at leaders with 12+ years experience and deep health data science / AI background.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $189,200

Own consent and identity platforms (Transcend, Reltio) inside LillyDirect Pharmacy’s covered-entity boundary. Great if you have 5+ years product/technical PM, privacy/consent or MDM experience, and comfort with HIPAA/PHI.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, relocation required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000 – $154,000

Support global VMware ESX infrastructure for critical manufacturing and research workloads, using AI-powered automation tools to improve reliability. Needs 4+ years VMware ESX, strong virtualization skills, and willingness to work an afternoon/evening shift.

Employer: EY

Location: Indianapolis, IN (open location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $151,500 – $346,000

Run managed digital engineering operations across multiple clients—SLAs, DevOps, automation, and team leadership. Targeted at leaders with 15+ years in digital engineering/IT ops and strong cloud + CI/CD background.

Employer: EY

Location: Indianapolis, IN (open location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000 – $329,100 (most US locations)

Design knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, and agentic AI using Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL for tech-sector clients. Best for senior architects with 12+ years in data/AI and hands-on graph + GenAI solution experience.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Indianapolis, IN (office / flexible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $189,000

Principal-level cloud security architect role focused on AWS/Azure/GCP and identity controls, with a strong push into AI/GenAI security. Requires 7+ years infosec, 4+ years security architecture, and deep cloud experience.

Employer: Slalom

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary (all other locations band): $187,000 – $228,000 for Senior Principal

Lead ServiceNow Enterprise Architecture / APM / TPM process design and act as scrum master + product owner for EA workstreams. Great for seasoned ServiceNow functional consultants with 3+ full lifecycle implementations and strong exec-facing skills.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams—process design, configuration support, testing, and reporting. A fit if you have 5+ years experience and want to drive finance transformation projects.

Employer: AVI-SPL

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on AV/IT hybrid role supporting conference rooms, video walls, and UC platforms (Teams, Zoom, Webex) on-site. Good for someone with strong signal flow, Crestron/Extron/Logitech, networking, and white-glove exec support experience.

Employer: Elevance Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid 1–2 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary (example band – IL/VA): $102,880 – $169,752

Senior security operations/engineering role handling complex incidents, architecture support, and level 3–4 changes across multiple security domains. Great if you have 3+ years infra/security experience and broad coverage across access, app, network, and ops security.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $189,200

Own the patient data platform for LillyDirect—backlogs, integrations, data quality, and AI-enabled matching on Databricks/Azure. Ideal for a data-savvy product owner with 3+ years in data platforms/MDM and strong SQL/Python.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.