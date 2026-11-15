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Indianapolis
💻 Indianapolis IT Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings
4 days ago
Indianapolis tech is hot right now—especially in healthcare, finance, and consulting. Lots of hybrid and on-site roles, many with six-figure ranges and room to grow.
Lead Engineer I, Tech Product Manager (ServiceNow Discovery)
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Digital Nexus Technology)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG site (see pay transparency link in posting)
Own and enhance KPMG’s ServiceNow Discovery/CMDB capabilities—patterns, probes, sensors, MID Servers, and IRE. Great fit if you have 5+ years CMDB/Discovery ops, strong troubleshooting, and no need for visa sponsorship.
Healthcare Test Automation Lead (Playwright)
- Employer: Xforia Tech
- Location: Indianapolis, IN – Hybrid
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a small QA team as a hands-on automation architect in the healthcare domain using Playwright, Mabl, TestComplete. Aimed at senior folks with 15+ years automation, strong JS/TS/Python/C# skills, and non-H1B work authorization.
SAP – OTC Manager (Consulting)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Location open, travel 40–60%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (US range; higher in select markets)
Lead SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash workstreams—design, configuration, workshops, and full lifecycle delivery. Ideal if you have 4–6+ years SAP OTC, hands-on S/4, and enjoy client-facing consulting.
Data Platform Delivery & Operations – Supervising Associate
- Employer: EY
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (multi-city role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87,200 – $163,000 (most US locations)
Support and review Azure Databricks / Microsoft Fabric data solutions—pipelines, issue triage, documentation, and QA. Good for 2–5 year data engineers who want more ownership and exposure to AI/analytics platforms.
UKG Platform Lead
- Employer: Beacon Hill Technologies
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Become the internal owner of a large UKG Pro / UltiPro environment—admin, configuration, integrations, reporting, and HR stakeholder management. Best for someone with 6+ years UKG Pro and experience running the platform end-to-end.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead healthcare AI/GenAI solutions for health systems—RAG, LLM apps, clinical workflows, and HIPAA-compliant cloud (Azure/AWS/GCP). Aimed at leaders with 12+ years experience and deep health data science / AI background.
Associate Director – LillyDirect Pharmacy Consent & Identity PM
- Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $189,200
Own consent and identity platforms (Transcend, Reltio) inside LillyDirect Pharmacy’s covered-entity boundary. Great if you have 5+ years product/technical PM, privacy/consent or MDM experience, and comfort with HIPAA/PHI.
Server Virtualization Platform Operations Engineer
- Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, relocation required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,000 – $154,000
Support global VMware ESX infrastructure for critical manufacturing and research workloads, using AI-powered automation tools to improve reliability. Needs 4+ years VMware ESX, strong virtualization skills, and willingness to work an afternoon/evening shift.
Digital Engineering Operations Services – Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (open location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $151,500 – $346,000
Run managed digital engineering operations across multiple clients—SLAs, DevOps, automation, and team leadership. Targeted at leaders with 15+ years in digital engineering/IT ops and strong cloud + CI/CD background.
Hands-on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (open location)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,000 – $329,100 (most US locations)
Design knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, and agentic AI using Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL for tech-sector clients. Best for senior architects with 12+ years in data/AI and hands-on graph + GenAI solution experience.
Information Security Platform Architect (Cybersecurity Cloud)
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (office / flexible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,000 – $189,000
Principal-level cloud security architect role focused on AWS/Azure/GCP and identity controls, with a strong push into AI/GenAI security. Requires 7+ years infosec, 4+ years security architecture, and deep cloud experience.
ServiceNow Enterprise Architect – Senior Principal
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (all other locations band): $187,000 – $228,000 for Senior Principal
Lead ServiceNow Enterprise Architecture / APM / TPM process design and act as scrum master + product owner for EA workstreams. Great for seasoned ServiceNow functional consultants with 3+ full lifecycle implementations and strong exec-facing skills.
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams—process design, configuration support, testing, and reporting. A fit if you have 5+ years experience and want to drive finance transformation projects.
A/V Onsite Maintenance Engineer
- Employer: AVI-SPL
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on AV/IT hybrid role supporting conference rooms, video walls, and UC platforms (Teams, Zoom, Webex) on-site. Good for someone with strong signal flow, Crestron/Extron/Logitech, networking, and white-glove exec support experience.
Security Analyst Senior
- Employer: Elevance Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid 1–2 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (example band – IL/VA): $102,880 – $169,752
Senior security operations/engineering role handling complex incidents, architecture support, and level 3–4 changes across multiple security domains. Great if you have 3+ years infra/security experience and broad coverage across access, app, network, and ops security.
LillyDirect Pharmacy Technical Product Owner – Patient Data
- Employer: Eli Lilly and Company
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,000 – $189,200
Own the patient data platform for LillyDirect—backlogs, integrations, data quality, and AI-enabled matching on Databricks/Azure. Ideal for a data-savvy product owner with 3+ years in data platforms/MDM and strong SQL/Python.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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