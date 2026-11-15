Indianapolis is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from creative nonprofit roles to big-name tech and finance. Here are some standout options worth a closer look.

Employer: Arts for Learning Indiana

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help tell powerful stories about arts and education in Indy. This role is heavy on content creation, social media, digital marketing, and on-site storytelling at schools and community events.

Employer: Amy Henry - State Farm Insurance Agent

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$70,000/year + commission, bonuses

Join a local State Farm office helping customers with insurance and financial products. Good fit if you like relationship-based sales, steady training, and clear earning potential.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Indianapolis, IN (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,547–$105,509/year + uncapped incentives

Sell smart building automation and digital services to hospitals, universities, and large facilities. Ideal for someone with HVAC/building automation sales experience who likes consultative, technical deals.

Employer: Light & Wonder (Grover Gaming)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team selling charitable gaming solutions to veteran and fraternal groups. Lots of field time, conferences, and team leadership in a mission-driven gaming niche.

Employer: Alternate Solutions Health Network

Location: Indianapolis, IN (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow hospice and home health referrals by educating hospitals, rehabs, and physician offices. Great for someone with healthcare sales experience who likes relationship-building and community outreach.

Employer: Everon

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commissions (exact base not listed)

Sell commercial security systems (intrusion, fire, access control, video) to businesses. Comes with mileage and cell reimbursement plus strong benefits.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with incentives (range not listed)

Manage a portfolio of small business clients ($1–$5M revenue), providing banking, lending, and cash management solutions. Good step if you’re moving from sales into relationship-focused business banking.

Employer: Foursight Capital LLC / OneMain

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + incentives (exact range not listed)

Work in-branch helping customers secure personal loans, manage accounts, and handle some collections. Strong benefits, clear path to Branch and District Manager roles.

Employer: Roche

Location: Indianapolis, IN or Rotkreuz RDI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,300–$191,800/year + bonus

Lead global digital marketing strategy for regulated healthcare products. This is a senior, highly strategic role owning end-to-end campaigns, performance, and digital transformation across markets.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel to outer offices 30–40%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with bonus (range not listed)

Manage and coach a team selling personal insurance lines. You’ll handle recruiting, training, performance, and cross-sell strategy in a large, growing brokerage.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with potential equity and incentives (range not listed)

Blend marketing strategy with M&A: assess acquisition targets, lead marketing due diligence, and run integration workstreams across GTM, positioning, and demand gen.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (higher range for some locations)

Senior role leading integrated marketing strategy, planning, and performance measurement across multiple campaigns. Heavy on data, market insight, and influencing senior stakeholders.

Employer: Buckingham Companies

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + commission (range not listed)

Front-line sales role at an apartment community: tours, applications, and resident relations. Good fit if you’re people-focused and like a mix of sales and customer service.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (varies by market; exact range not listed)

Structured sales training program leading to Outside Sales. You’ll learn the equipment rental business, master CRM tools, and grow into a territory sales role.

Employer: Roche

Location: Indianapolis, IN or Rotkreuz RDI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,300–$191,800/year + bonus

Same role as above, posted on Indeed—worth checking both links for application options and any updated details.

Employer: Ecoshield Pest Solutions

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20/hour base + uncapped commission; most earn $60,000–$90,000/year

Field sales role doing on-site inspections and selling pest control plans. Weekly pay, strong benefits, and lots of upside if you like face-to-face selling.

Employer: Not listed (fiber internet provider)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,000–$85,700/year (commission-driven)

High-intensity door-to-door role selling fiber internet. Designed for competitive closers who want aggressive commissions and aren’t afraid of daily activity targets.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,700–$106,100/year + ~9% team bonus

Behind-the-scenes sales support role building programs, training, and process improvements. Great if you like sales strategy and enablement more than pure quota-carrying.

Employer: Commonwealth Hotels

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + bonus (range not listed)

Lead sales for a Hilton Embassy Suites: group and corporate accounts, events, and team leadership. Includes Hilton travel discounts and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than the title suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.