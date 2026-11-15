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📣 Indianapolis Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $70K+ Roles
Indianapolis is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from creative nonprofit roles to big-name tech and finance. Here are some standout options worth a closer look.
Story Maker (Marketing Content Producer)
Employer: Arts for Learning Indiana
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help tell powerful stories about arts and education in Indy. This role is heavy on content creation, social media, digital marketing, and on-site storytelling at schools and community events.
ACCOUNT ASSOCIATE - State Farm Agent Team Member
Employer: Amy Henry - State Farm Insurance Agent
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $40,000–$70,000/year + commission, bonuses
Join a local State Farm office helping customers with insurance and financial products. Good fit if you like relationship-based sales, steady training, and clear earning potential.
Building Automation Service Senior Sales Executive
Employer: Siemens
Location: Indianapolis, IN (regional travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $61,547–$105,509/year + uncapped incentives
Sell smart building automation and digital services to hospitals, universities, and large facilities. Ideal for someone with HVAC/building automation sales experience who likes consultative, technical deals.
Sales Manager
Employer: Light & Wonder (Grover Gaming)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a team selling charitable gaming solutions to veteran and fraternal groups. Lots of field time, conferences, and team leadership in a mission-driven gaming niche.
Hospice Liaison / Account Executive
Employer: Alternate Solutions Health Network
Location: Indianapolis, IN (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Grow hospice and home health referrals by educating hospitals, rehabs, and physician offices. Great for someone with healthcare sales experience who likes relationship-building and community outreach.
Commercial Security Consultant
Employer: Everon
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + uncapped commissions (exact base not listed)
Sell commercial security systems (intrusion, fire, access control, video) to businesses. Comes with mileage and cell reimbursement plus strong benefits.
Business Relationship Manager I – Officer
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, with incentives (range not listed)
Manage a portfolio of small business clients ($1–$5M revenue), providing banking, lending, and cash management solutions. Good step if you’re moving from sales into relationship-focused business banking.
Loan Sales Specialist (Speedway)
Employer: Foursight Capital LLC / OneMain
Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base + incentives (exact range not listed)
Work in-branch helping customers secure personal loans, manage accounts, and handle some collections. Strong benefits, clear path to Branch and District Manager roles.
FoDM – Global Digital Marketing Manager
Employer: Roche
Location: Indianapolis, IN or Rotkreuz RDI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $103,300–$191,800/year + bonus
Lead global digital marketing strategy for regulated healthcare products. This is a senior, highly strategic role owning end-to-end campaigns, performance, and digital transformation across markets.
Personal Lines Sales Leader
Employer: HUB International
Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel to outer offices 30–40%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive with bonus (range not listed)
Manage and coach a team selling personal insurance lines. You’ll handle recruiting, training, performance, and cross-sell strategy in a large, growing brokerage.
Manager, Marketing M&A Strategy & Integration
Employer: Salesforce
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive with potential equity and incentives (range not listed)
Blend marketing strategy with M&A: assess acquisition targets, lead marketing due diligence, and run integration workstreams across GTM, positioning, and demand gen.
Marketing Strategy and Planning Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (higher range for some locations)
Senior role leading integrated marketing strategy, planning, and performance measurement across multiple campaigns. Heavy on data, market insight, and influencing senior stakeholders.
Leasing Consultant (Monon Living)
Employer: Buckingham Companies
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive + commission (range not listed)
Front-line sales role at an apartment community: tours, applications, and resident relations. Good fit if you’re people-focused and like a mix of sales and customer service.
Sales Development Program Sales Associate – Fluid Solutions
Employer: United Rentals
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (varies by market; exact range not listed)
Structured sales training program leading to Outside Sales. You’ll learn the equipment rental business, master CRM tools, and grow into a territory sales role.
FoDM – Global Digital Marketing Manager
Employer: Roche
Location: Indianapolis, IN or Rotkreuz RDI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $103,300–$191,800/year + bonus
Same role as above, posted on Indeed—worth checking both links for application options and any updated details.
Pest Control In-Home Sales Inspector
Employer: Ecoshield Pest Solutions
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20/hour base + uncapped commission; most earn $60,000–$90,000/year
Field sales role doing on-site inspections and selling pest control plans. Weekly pay, strong benefits, and lots of upside if you like face-to-face selling.
D2D Field Sales Representative – Fiber Internet
Employer: Not listed (fiber internet provider)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $71,000–$85,700/year (commission-driven)
High-intensity door-to-door role selling fiber internet. Designed for competitive closers who want aggressive commissions and aren’t afraid of daily activity targets.
Sr Specialist Sales Program Execution
Employer: AT&T
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,700–$106,100/year + ~9% team bonus
Behind-the-scenes sales support role building programs, training, and process improvements. Great if you like sales strategy and enablement more than pure quota-carrying.
Director of Sales – Embassy Suites Indianapolis North
Employer: Commonwealth Hotels
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive + bonus (range not listed)
Lead sales for a Hilton Embassy Suites: group and corporate accounts, events, and team leadership. Includes Hilton travel discounts and solid benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than the title suggests.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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