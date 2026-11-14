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Indianapolis
Indianapolis hits first freeze of the fall
13 days ago
Indianapolis dropped below freezing for the first time this fall on November 14, 2026, with a low of 31°F, the coldest temperature since a 29°F low on March 28. Wind chills were in the lower 20s across much of the area in the morning.
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