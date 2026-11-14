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Bloomington
Cool, sunny weather with highs in the 40s
2 days ago
On Saturday, November 14, 2026, expect a crisp, cool afternoon with lots of sun across much of Indiana, with most areas staying in the mid to upper 40s for the third day in a row. A few clouds are likely during the first half of the day. Fans heading to Bloomington for the Indiana Football vs. USC game should dress warm.
This content is adapted from materials provided by FOX59 News
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