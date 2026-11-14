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Bloomington
Cool, sunny afternoon with highs in the 40s
2 days ago
On November 14, 2026, expect a cool afternoon across the area with lots of sun after some morning clouds. Most spots will reach the mid to upper 40s for the third day in a row. Fans heading to Bloomington for Indiana Football vs. USC should plan for crisp conditions and dress warm.
This content is adapted from materials provided by CBS4 Indy
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