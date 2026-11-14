Indianapolis is busy keeping water, power, and safety systems running—and that means steady hiring in utilities and infrastructure. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work that keeps the city moving.

Employer: Citizens Energy Group

Citizens Energy Group Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Minimum $60,900/year

Deadline: Friday, November 27, 2026

This role works across water distribution, from leak detection to underground maintenance and system repairs. Expect field work, some on-call and off-shift hours, plus strong benefits (health, dental, vision, pension, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the safe, reliable operation of plant utilities like boilers, ammonia refrigeration, compressed air, water/wastewater, gas, and fire protection. Good fit if you have strong utilities knowledge, like managing maintenance teams, and are comfortable with budgets and regulatory compliance.

Employer: Koorsen Fire & Security Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 8:00 am – 4:45 pm, Monday–Friday

Salary: $19–$40/hour, depending on experience

Service, maintain, and troubleshoot commercial fire alarm systems while working directly with customers. Comes with competitive pay, health benefits, annual bonus program, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and room to grow if you have 1–3 years of fire alarm experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—utilities and safety skills are in demand, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.