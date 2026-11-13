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Volleyball
GLVC women’s volleyball semifinal at Williamsville
9 days ago
The Great Lakes Valley Conference women’s volleyball semifinal will feature #1 UIndy vs #5 Drury at the Williamsville HS Fieldhouse. Fans can watch on the GLVC Sports Network (subscription required) and follow live stats at glvcsn.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Great Lakes Valley Conference
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