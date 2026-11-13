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IndyGo Route 30 westbound detour on 30th St
11 days ago
IndyGo Route 30 westbound will detour starting November 16 due to an urgent road closure on 30th St. between Meridian St. and Illinois St. The detour will stay in place until the road work is done, and no bus stops are affected. More information: https://t.co/53412QqgIY
This content is adapted from materials provided by IndyGo
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