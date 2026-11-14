Indy’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want to drive, wrench on trucks, or move into more specialized roles. Here are several solid openings around Indianapolis, IN worth a look.

Employer: Charger Logistics Inc.

Charger Logistics Inc. Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on medium and heavy-duty trucks doing inspections, PMs, brakes, suspension, and electrical diagnostics. Good fit if you know truck parts and want a busy shop with room to grow.

Employer: RouseTrucking

RouseTrucking Location: Indianapolis, IN (home every weekend)

Indianapolis, IN (home every weekend) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,350–$1,550 weekly, $1,200 weekly minimum for availability

Regional, no-touch freight with about 50% drop-and-hook, running Maine to Atlanta and back into the Midwest. Assigned late-model Freightliner Cascadias with TV, fridge, APU, and rider/pet programs.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Local, consistent routes with late-model equipment and basic freight handling. Good if you want to be home daily and stay within DOT rules while keeping customer contact professional.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,700–$1,920 per week (about $90K–$100K/year) + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Home daily with Monday–Friday schedule and only one overnight a week. Touch freight delivering food products, with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) + match, PTO, and performance bonuses.

Employer: SIMON HANGAR, LLC

SIMON HANGAR, LLC Location: Indianapolis International Airport (KIND)

Indianapolis International Airport (KIND) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Corporate jet captain role on G550/G650, handling full flight planning, international ops, and safety for crew and passengers. Requires FAA Commercial Multi-Engine with Instrument (ATP preferred), 1st Class Medical, ~3000 hours TT, and PIC type in a turbojet.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate a collection truck on a set route, handling waste pickup and disposal with daily pre/post-trip inspections. Comes with a full benefits package, retirement plan with match, ESPP, and PTO.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Get trained to earn your CDL and move into a driver role (residential, commercial, roll-off, etc.). Includes classroom and on-route training plus use of a truck to test, then transition into a full driver position after you pass.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

Drive dump trucks for a growing operation; CDL and clean record required. Dump experience is a plus, but they’re willing to train the right safety-focused driver.

Employer: Tank Traders

Tank Traders Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00/hour + overtime after 40 hrs

Deliver propane tanks across IN/OH/IL with 4–5 days a week, 10–14 hour shifts and 1–2 overnights. Requires CDL A or B with Hazmat, ability to lift 20–40 lb cylinders, and offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.70–$38.45/hour (DOE)

Lead-level role inspecting and repairing trailers—brakes, tires, axles, wiring, hydraulics—with detailed service records. Great for experienced techs who can handle heavy lifting and want strong pay plus big-company benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Other / Contract

Other / Contract Pay: Listed as $200–$300/day

Deliver 20–99 packages per route starting around 1 p.m., 7 days a week. You must provide your own cargo or Sprinter van and handle residential and business stops.

Employer: CMT Heart Mobility & Transport LLC

CMT Heart Mobility & Transport LLC Location: Indianapolis, IN & surrounding counties

Indianapolis, IN & surrounding counties Type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Pay: $18.50–$23.00/hour

Transport ambulatory and wheelchair passengers to medical visits, dialysis, and rehab with company vehicle and fuel card. Good for patient, safety-minded drivers with 2+ years pro driving and a clean record.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Contract

Pay: $1,500–$2,100 per week

CDL-A role running local (home daily) if you’re Indiana-based, or OTR 3–4 weeks out if you’re from out of state. Expect 400–600 miles per day, unloading with an electric pallet jack, plus paid orientation and training.

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.85–$36.40/hour (DOE)

Hands-on role learning to inspect and repair tractor-trailers—brakes, tires, wiring, hydraulics—while earning strong hourly pay. Good entry point if you have tools, can handle physical work, and want to grow with a major carrier.

Employer: Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Drive a 20–24' box truck 4 days a week, 10-hour shifts, with no weekends or overnights. Includes full benefits after 30 days, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and ESOP shares.

Employer: State of Indiana – INDOT

Location: Indianapolis Shop, Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Shop, Indianapolis, IN Type: Seasonal (up to 180 days)

Seasonal (up to 180 days) Pay: $18.00/hour

Support the INDOT shop with parts runs, cleaning, oil changes, tire and light repairs, and basic vehicle maintenance. Great seasonal role if you have basic automotive knowledge and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Xylem

Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel required)

Indianapolis, IN (travel required) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field role working on mechanical, electrical, and diesel-powered water systems at customer sites, with 20–80% travel. Ideal for techs with 2–5 years’ experience who can troubleshoot independently and may be able to obtain a CDL.

Employer: SK Truck & Trailer Repair

SK Truck & Trailer Repair Location: Indianapolis, IN (two shop locations)

Indianapolis, IN (two shop locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $35.00/hour

Advanced diagnostic role on modern diesel trucks, including engines, transmissions, and DPF/DEF systems. Requires at least 2 years’ experience and strong diagnostic skills; offers paid vacation, uniforms with laundry, and tool reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or are willing to train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.