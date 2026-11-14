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Indianapolis
🚌 Indianapolis Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Indy’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want to drive, wrench on trucks, or move into more specialized roles. Here are several solid openings around Indianapolis, IN worth a look.
Truck & Trailer Technician
- Employer: Charger Logistics Inc.
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work on medium and heavy-duty trucks doing inspections, PMs, brakes, suspension, and electrical diagnostics. Good fit if you know truck parts and want a busy shop with room to grow.
CDL-A Regional Driver
- Employer: RouseTrucking
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (home every weekend)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,350–$1,550 weekly, $1,200 weekly minimum for availability
Regional, no-touch freight with about 50% drop-and-hook, running Maine to Atlanta and back into the Midwest. Assigned late-model Freightliner Cascadias with TV, fridge, APU, and rider/pet programs.
CDL A Driver – Dedicated Local
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Local, consistent routes with late-model equipment and basic freight handling. Good if you want to be home daily and stay within DOT rules while keeping customer contact professional.
Class A Delivery Driver – Weekends Off
- Employer: Core-Mark International
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,700–$1,920 per week (about $90K–$100K/year) + $10,000 sign-on bonus
Home daily with Monday–Friday schedule and only one overnight a week. Touch freight delivering food products, with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) + match, PTO, and performance bonuses.
Gulfstream 550 and 650ER Captain
- Employer: SIMON HANGAR, LLC
- Location: Indianapolis International Airport (KIND)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Corporate jet captain role on G550/G650, handling full flight planning, international ops, and safety for crew and passengers. Requires FAA Commercial Multi-Engine with Instrument (ATP preferred), 1st Class Medical, ~3000 hours TT, and PIC type in a turbojet.
Driver – CDL (B)
- Employer: Republic Services
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate a collection truck on a set route, handling waste pickup and disposal with daily pre/post-trip inspections. Comes with a full benefits package, retirement plan with match, ESPP, and PTO.
Driver Trainee (CDL Training Provided)
- Employer: Republic Services
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Get trained to earn your CDL and move into a driver role (residential, commercial, roll-off, etc.). Includes classroom and on-route training plus use of a truck to test, then transition into a full driver position after you pass.
CDL Dump Truck Driver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)
Drive dump trucks for a growing operation; CDL and clean record required. Dump experience is a plus, but they’re willing to train the right safety-focused driver.
CDL B Hazmat Delivery Driver
- Employer: Tank Traders
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00/hour + overtime after 40 hrs
Deliver propane tanks across IN/OH/IL with 4–5 days a week, 10–14 hour shifts and 1–2 overnights. Requires CDL A or B with Hazmat, ability to lift 20–40 lb cylinders, and offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).
Lead Trailer Mechanic
- Employer: Saia LTL Freight
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.70–$38.45/hour (DOE)
Lead-level role inspecting and repairing trailers—brakes, tires, axles, wiring, hydraulics—with detailed service records. Great for experienced techs who can handle heavy lifting and want strong pay plus big-company benefits.
Sprinter Van Driver (Owner-Operator)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Other / Contract
- Pay: Listed as $200–$300/day
Deliver 20–99 packages per route starting around 1 p.m., 7 days a week. You must provide your own cargo or Sprinter van and handle residential and business stops.
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Driver
- Employer: CMT Heart Mobility & Transport LLC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN & surrounding counties
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $18.50–$23.00/hour
Transport ambulatory and wheelchair passengers to medical visits, dialysis, and rehab with company vehicle and fuel card. Good for patient, safety-minded drivers with 2+ years pro driving and a clean record.
Commercial Driver’s License A Local Truck Driver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $1,500–$2,100 per week
CDL-A role running local (home daily) if you’re Indiana-based, or OTR 3–4 weeks out if you’re from out of state. Expect 400–600 miles per day, unloading with an electric pallet jack, plus paid orientation and training.
Trailer Mechanic Trainee
- Employer: Saia LTL Freight
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $31.85–$36.40/hour (DOE)
Hands-on role learning to inspect and repair tractor-trailers—brakes, tires, wiring, hydraulics—while earning strong hourly pay. Good entry point if you have tools, can handle physical work, and want to grow with a major carrier.
Delivery Driver – Box Truck (Indianapolis)
- Employer: Jasper Engines & Transmissions
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus
Drive a 20–24' box truck 4 days a week, 10-hour shifts, with no weekends or overnights. Includes full benefits after 30 days, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and ESOP shares.
Seasonal State Worker – INDOT Shop
- Employer: State of Indiana – INDOT
- Location: Indianapolis Shop, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Seasonal (up to 180 days)
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Support the INDOT shop with parts runs, cleaning, oil changes, tire and light repairs, and basic vehicle maintenance. Great seasonal role if you have basic automotive knowledge and a valid driver’s license.
Senior Field Service Technician
- Employer: Xylem
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Field role working on mechanical, electrical, and diesel-powered water systems at customer sites, with 20–80% travel. Ideal for techs with 2–5 years’ experience who can troubleshoot independently and may be able to obtain a CDL.
Heavy Duty Diesel Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: SK Truck & Trailer Repair
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (two shop locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $35.00/hour
Advanced diagnostic role on modern diesel trucks, including engines, transmissions, and DPF/DEF systems. Requires at least 2 years’ experience and strong diagnostic skills; offers paid vacation, uniforms with laundry, and tool reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or are willing to train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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